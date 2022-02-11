The Track Tick: Aprilia Racer Days Are Back!

Featuring Partnerships with Pirelli Dainese , and AGV

We’ve just had word that Aprilia’s Racer Days are back – and the premium motorcycle experience just might get you rubbing shoulders in the box with 13-time Premier Class race winner Massimiliano “Max” Biaggi.

The experience is second to none; with riders flocking from all over the world for the event, Aprilia’s pulling all the stops and giving attendees the chance to swing a leg over the RSV4 2020, RSV4 2021, Tuono 2021 and RS660 while boasting “all the services of a true race rider and none of the usual test ride limitations.”

Bring your own gear and bike and meet us on the track, where riders will also have the opportunity to meet industry partners at the track, where you can also try out Aprilia’s lineup and “the latest protection equipment from Dainese and AGV, and performance tires from Pirelli.”

Expect the operations of a traditional track day event, and check out the schedule dates below to slot yourself in:

Circuit of the Americas – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Virginia International Raceway (South Course) – Monday, May 23, 2022

The Ridge Motorsports Park – Monday, June 27, 2022

Laguna Seca – Monday, July 18, 2022

Autobahn Country Club Chicago – Monday, August 8, 2022

New Jersey Motorsports Park – Monday, September 12, 2022

Buttonwillow Raceway Park – Monday, October 17, 2022

Be sure to take time to register on Aprilia’s website, stay tuned for updates by subscribing to our newsletter, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from Aprilia’s official website *