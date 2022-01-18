Dainese Gear for Yamaha Champions Riding School in New Multi-Year Partnership

World-Class Safety Apparel Meets Top-Notch Rider Education

On top of being on the sale block by parent company InvestCorp, Dainese has just secured a multi-year partnership with Yamaha Champions Riding School (YCRS) – and the support for motorcycle students will set standards for safety and expertise in a way that has us grinning with approval.

“Dainese is the perfect partner to help supply students who may not have their own equipment,” says YCRS’ CEO, Nick Lenatsch.

“Having a complete line of safety equipment available to students eliminates one of the main objections to acquiring proper motorcycle training, and our students deserve the best technology available, which is why we’re honored to be partnering with Dainese.”

The riders will purportedly be equipped with the latest and the greatest of Dainese gear – that also means access to the brand’s D-Air airbag system, and everything available either to rent or purchase according to the riders’ fancy.

We’re also told that “in addition to support for ChampSchool in-person training events, Dainese will also be the technical apparel partner for online training events with ChampSchool, racer and new-rider training events, as well as the ability to host their very own Dainese Experience events with support from YCRS.”

“Improving safety and education has always been the top priority at Dainese,” adds Fabio Alt, General Manager and CFO, Dainese USA.

“The partnership with Yamaha Champions Riding School is a commitment to that. The YCRS ChampSchool is taught by some of the best instructors in the world and at the best racetrack facilities in North America. Through this collaboration, we will have the ability to connect with new riders across the country and help support their advancement as motorcyclists.”

We look forward to hearing results of this partnership, as well as media of happy faces tearing up the twisties in matchy-matchy gear.

Cheers to 2022, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from Dainese‘s press release*