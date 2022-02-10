Pirelli Reveals All-New Diablo Rosso IV Corsa Slicks

Our favorite Italy-based tyre manufacturer has just released their hot-off-the-block Diablo Rosso IV Corsa slicks – the sportiest tire in the current range of the brand.

Pirelli’s press release tells us that these rubbers feature a higher grip in dry conditions, sport enhanced ‘fast’ handling thanks to the composition adhering better to micro-oroughness of asphalt, and increase the overall performance consistency compared to the competition.

It’s a slicker tread than the Diablo Rosso IV, and one that will galvanize the brand to new heights given the fact that Pirelli is the only motorcycle tyre manufacturer to offer their products exclusively to the customer.

Perks of the tyres include “a slicker shoulder area, for a void/fill ratio 25%[1] lower than the Diablo Rosso IV,” as well as the fresh composition approach; a Full Silica compound for the central band (quicker warm-up, excellent grip), taking up 45% of the section width alongside the softer sides and 100% Carbon Black shoulder compound.

The Corsa Pirelli, in line with its racing DNA, uses a zero-degree steel belt with embedded structural cords “that are more rigid and at the same time distributed with less density (-20%) compared to a standard sport tyre.”

As they say – harder, better, faster, stronger.

Here’s the available sizes for the slicks:

Front:

110/70 ZR 17 M/C (54W) TL 07/2022

120/70 ZR 17 M/C (58W) TL 01/2022

Rear:

150/60 ZR 17 M/C (66W) TL 07/2022

180/55 ZR 17 M/C (73W) TL 01/2022

180/60 ZR 17 M/C (75W) TL 03/2022

190/50 ZR 17 M/C (73W) TL 06/2022

190/55 ZR 17 M/C (75W) TL 01/2022

200/55 ZR 17 M/C (78W) TL 04/2022

200/60 ZR 17 M/C (80W) TL 04/2022

*All media sourced from Pirelli’s press release *