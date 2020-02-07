The Rumors are the Suzuki Burgman May Get the Axe

It May Scoot to Scooter Heaven

Rumors have been swirling of the Suzuki Burgman’s impending demise. In an interview with Moto Station, Guillaume Vuillardot, business manager for Suzuki France, it was said that the Burgman 400 will be the only model to continue under Euro 5 compliance. That means the 200 and 600 Burgmans that are sold in various markets will be no more.

Vuillardot was a bit cagey at first about the topic but then said that the 400 would be the only one to continue on. What’s interesting is that the Burgman 400 isn’t the best-selling model. That would be the 125cc model sold in European markets. Suzuki doesn’t sell many of these scooters when compared to the other companies playing in that space, but I know several folks who like the Burgman. It’s still an important player.

It’s important to point out that Vuillardot is talking specifically about Suzuki France. That means the Burgman 200 could continue to live on in the U.S. It was not confirmed that the model would be discontinued here. Suzuki has continued to sell the Hayabusa in the U.S. despite the fact that it does not sell it in other areas of the world. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to keep all variations of the Burgman rolling in North America. Time will tell, but if you’re interested in a Burgman, now might be the time to buy before Suzuki does something to it.