The Ninebot Apex Concept Is Segway’s Electric Motorcycle

A Sportbike from Segway?

Okay, so in true Segway form, the company immediately took something that looked genuinely cool and tried to make it uncool by calling it a Super Scooter. Still, if you ignore Segway’s attempt to stupify their latest creation, the Ninebot Apex Concept is actually pretty sweet-looking. It looks like a legit electric sportbike.

There is little information out there about the bike at this time. What we do know comes from MoreBikes. According to that publication, the bike will have a top speed of 125 mph and do 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. That’s all that we know.

The range is unclear, and I think that will be the key figure here. That and price. The bike is faster than the Harley LiveWire and gives pretty much any other electric bike a run for its money. The key will be if it can ride further than the competition or be cheaper than the competition. If so, Zero, Harley, Energica, and Lightning Motorcycles might all have a new and serious competitor on their hands.

The company released a video of the Segway Ninebot Apex to the public. It shows the bike doing laps on a track. It looks good and sounds interesting if that whirring sound is really accurate. I’m looking forward to seeing more about this bike. More info will be revealed at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show.