The IndianxWorkhorse Appaloosa v2.0 Revealed at Baikal Mile

A Frozen Lake and a Crazy Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle and Workhorse Speed Shop revealed the new Appaloosa v2.0 at Lake Baikal in Russia. The frozen lake is where the bike will make its ice racing debut. The Baikal Mile is a crazy event held on the surface of the frozen lake. Brice Hennebart sounded pleased with the bike and the project so far.

“I can’t believe we are actually here. What an amazing place. I am so pleased to finally reveal the new Appaloosa after weeks of hard work to get here. I can’t wait to see Sebastien blast down the 1-mile strip,” he said.

The team will have their first chance to race the bike tomorrow, March 27. Indian Motorcycle will be showcasing the racing and the awesome journey to one of the most unique places on earth. Look up the #IndianxWorkhorse on social media and you should have no trouble following the team’s efforts.

If you’re interested in the event, Baikal Mile’s website is a great resource for finding out more. If you’re interested in the bike itself, Indian and Workhorse Speed Shop took a Scout Bobber and transformed it into a crazy racing machine with a huge fairing and tons of upgrades. It has Ohlins suspension, Beringer brakes, and Akrapovic exhaust among other things.