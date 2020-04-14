The Honda Rebel 1100 Is Coming

A Large Displacement Rebel

The Honda Rebel is a fan favorite of new riders and folks who like lower displacement machines, but now Honda will build an 1100 version of the motorcycle. This larger-displacement machine will take the Rebel platform to all-new levels to challenge the other high-displacement cruisers out there.

Honda’s new Rebel will get a 1082cc parallel-twin engine that’s been pulled from the Africa Twin. Honda hasn’t released official info on the power output, but you can expect Honda to rework the engine’s output to favor more low-end torque, and that should make horsepower somewhere around 95.

The bike will get a new chassis. According to Motorcycle News, some new patents suggest some serious changes. These changes hint at a more upright stance while still keeping with the current Honda Rebel styling. The company will have to upgrade the suspension to help with the extra weight and power.

A lot is unclear at this point, but if Honda makes all those updates and puts out the new Rebel 1100, then expect the price to land somewhere around $12,000 although I’d love to see Honda stick as close to $10,000 as possible. It will be interesting to see the details of this bike as they come out. Depending on what Honda does with the bike, it could be a real winner.