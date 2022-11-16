The Harley-Davidson® x NEIGHBORHOOD® Collection

Tokyo Streetwear + American Heritage = The Classic Punk.
What do you get when you combine Tokyo Streetwear and American Heritage? The Classic Punk. Introducing the NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Collection. Media sourced from Modern Notoriety.
Harley-Davidson is collaborating with a renowned streetwear brand I’m drooling to get behind – and the whole thing is set to be debuted on November 19th.
The brand in question is none other than Tokyo-based NEIGHBORHOOD®, a line founded by Shinsuke Takizawa in 1994 that focuses on “luxury construction standards, and classic utilitarian and subculture aesthetics.”
Partnering with Harley-Davidson will sync up both company interests to a tee, so let’s take a look at the goodies:
High-density-cut of SOLOTEX® polyester twill and an anti-static polyester taffeta lining dresses “a snap-tab stand collar, rib-knitting for added comfort and wearability, and front hand-warmer pockets with a secure zipper closure.”
Inspired by the 1969 AMA Grand National Championship season, the NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Pullover Hoodie is made of a dry-touch cotton jersey with “lined drawstring hood and a roomy kangaroo pocket.”
Nothing but heavyweight all-cotton jersey will do for the basic staple of the collection: the NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Lightning Bolt T-Shirt. Built with a rib-knit neckline and garbed with lightning graphics, the t-shirt will likely be one of the more popular items of the collection.
Cotton jersey is also outfitted in a rib-knit neckline, which sits above the graphic tribute to Harley’s history. A 1930s Silver Wing patch – the same that has been used for Harley’s racing caps and jerseys – works next to the iconic ‘Craft with Pride’ tagline, NEIGHBORHOOD®’s own.
All told, The NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Collection will be available on neighborhood.jp and h-d.com/neighborhood, as well as at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA where the brands will have a collaborative space Nov. 19-20.
Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.