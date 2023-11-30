The G 310 R Is The Best Cheap Bike From BMW

The 2023 BMW G 310 R is the smallest roadster in BMW’s 2023 lineup and is a motorcycle designed for new riders looking to get into urban and city riding. It is equipped with a compact 313cc engine that delivers 34 horsepower and 20 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. The bike features a lightweight frame and low seat height, making it easy to handle and maneuver in tight spaces.

The G 310 R stands out not only as one of BMW’s most budget-friendly models, starting around $5,000, but also as one of the more economical choices in the US motorcycle market. It caters to those entering the world of riding and offers a thrifty, fuel-efficient option with a decent build quality.

Checkout this review of the new BMW G 310 R by YouTube channel TFLbike for a more in-depth look at this great bike catered for newcomers.