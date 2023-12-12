The BMW R 18 Roctane Is An Elegant But Underrated Custom Bagger

Meet the R 18 Roctane, the newest addition to BMW’s R 18 family and a custom bagger pulling inspo from as far back as the Bavarians’ first two-wheeled efforts of 1923.

Featuring an iconic, rigid rear with a streamlined aesthetic, the obligatory R 18 double-loop frame, and an exposed drive shaft, this particular 1802cc, 2-cylinder flat-twin continues the legacy of our industry’s “most powerful 2-cylinder boxer engine ever built in motorcycle series production,” showing off a stunning 91hp @ 4,750rpm and over 150Nm of torque between 2,000-4,000rpm.

With a price tag starting at around $19,000, should you buy the BMW R 18 Roctane? Checkout this video from the folks at TFLbike as they explore this Berlin-built big boxer and see if it’s worth the money you pay for it!