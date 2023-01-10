The Auction Block: Over 2,000 Bikes to be Offered “At No Reserve”

Sin City’s South Point Hotel & Casino is about to host a veritable pile of vintage bikes at the end of this month – and the lineup belongs to over 15 high-profile, private collectors.

We’re told by Driven that “some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after motorcycles in highly original condition” will be present on Las Vegas Boulevard South, with around 2,000 bikes to choose from, “including mostly original and unaltered Harley-Davidsons and Indians – such as a 1919 Indian Military Twin (Lot S149) and a 1936 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead (Lot S150) – all to be offered at no reserve.”

A member of Mecum’s bike lineup, to be offered on auction at no reserve. Media sourced from Mecum.

Bidder registration is now available, should you be craving one of these machines for yourself; we highly recommend taking a gander at one of the earliest R42s still in existence – if she’s not to your taste (you’re crazy), Mecum will also have a 2009 Harley-Davidson Cross Bones (Lot S192), or you can go play with the plethora of Knuckleheads that will be available.

Can’t attend in person?

A member of Mecum’s “As Found” collection. Media sourced from Mecum.

No biggie; just check in to the online/telephone remote bidding options available, and don’t be late for the auctions’ start at 10am!

Have a good time, and remember – stay safe on the twisties!

*Media sourced from Mecum auctions*