The 2023 U.S. Bull Market List: One Motorcycle and 10 Cars

Deep in the wild world of motor/autosports lies a very prestigious, very solid tradition founded on investing in, appreciating and thriving off of the cages and rockets we use as transport on the daily.

She’s big and back for 2023, ladies and gentlemen, meet the all-new U.S. Bull Market List.

If you’ve never heard of the Bull Market, it’s a docket where car and bike lovers gather to see which machines will spike in price for the coming year. Data gathered from “millions of insured vehicles, public auction results, and historical trends” merges into a beautiful prediction system that typically beats the overall market appreciation by an average of 14.5 percent per year (via MensJournal).

Jason Mom with his ride of choice. Media sourced from Motorious.

This year, a motorcycle was among the ten cars chosen for the honor of Hagerty’s list; any guesses as to the lucky brand?

We’ll drop a hint: It ain’t any of their new bikes, that’s for sure.

“Throw a leg over this low and long cruiser and you’ll have some idea what freedom and rebellion meant in post-war America,” lauds the list in a press release from PRNewswire.

Give up?

Take a gander at the only bike in 2023’s U.S. Bull Market List: The 1936–1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead ($90,300–$115,000).

The Harley-Davidson Knucklehead in all her glory. Media sourced from Mecum auctions.

Hagerty’s team of experts have some interesting things to say about the crowd that will be interested in Harley’s vintage babe. Apparently, Knucklehead owners are younger than Indian Chief owners; since they’re three times more likely to be under 45, that leaves a crowd of folk that are also insuring their beloved vintage bikes for 15% more than boomers.

Prediction?

That “as far as motorcycles go, the Knucklehead has a bright future with the next generation taking up the torch.”

What do you think?

Drop a comment below to get the conversation started, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.