Jason Momoa Goes Vintage with Three New Custom Machines

American actor Jason Momoa is no greenhorn when it comes to motorcycling.

From his first vintage bike at 19, to his debut as the celebrity for Harley’s Pan America advert, his apparel line with the brand, and his most recent antics building a motorcycle with his kids, it’s obvious the Hawaiian-born star lives and breathes bikes.

AS unit from Momoa’s collection with Harley Davidson. Media sourced from Jason Momoa’s Instagram.

Still, Momoa’s heart beats for one genre in particular: Vintage machines.

…which explains why we hear the @prideofgypsies (Momoa’s Instagram handle) recently added a 1939 Harley-Davidson UL, a 1939 Harley-Davidson ‘Knucklehead’ EL, and a 1941 EL to the collection.

One of Jason Momoa’s three new machines, recently finished by Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

“[Jason Momoa] collaborated with Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop for the project, which built the vintage bikes specifically for the actor,” states AutoEvolution.

“The custom builds all come with a worn-out, vintage look. The shop didn’t reveal whether the bikes come with the original engines, but its official Instagram description writes that they use ‘handmade parts and seats’.”

One of Jason Momoa’s three new machines, recently finished by Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

The three bikes, as you can imagine, come with quite the history; the EL model (code for Special Sport) was “originally developed at the beginning of the Great Depression to be the first overhead valve design for the brand’s street bikes (Motorious),” with the new engine not coming into play until around 1936.

Momoa obviously knew this, as he got the 1939 model that sports 61ci, whereas his 1941 EL model shows off a bigger, 74ci heart.

One of Jason Momoa’s three new machines, recently finished by Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

Which of Momoa’s new machines are your favorite?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.