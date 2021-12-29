“The Walking Dead” Jon Bernthal Gets a Custom Indian Chief Courtesy of Carey Hart

Another celebrity has just been given a custom Indian Chief – and this time, it’s got a bit of motocross DNA.
Don’t panic, we don’t mean the bike – FMX legend Carey Hart knows what he’s doing when it comes to form and functionality on a custom bike build.
“I love going fast, turning fast, braking hard – I don’t sacrifice anything on my bikes that are going to jeopardize the handling of the bike, how it performs, or my safety,” admits Hart.
The lucky recipient of this beautiful build goes to our own Shane Walsh from the hit series, ‘The Walking Dead’ – also known in the real world as Jon Berthal. He’s an avid motorcyclist with a penchant for good-looking, solid machines.
The final verdict? He adores the thing.
“There’s so much that excites me about it. The basic setup of it is perfect. Where the handlebars sit, how he’s lifted it a little bit,” enthuses Bernthal in the Youtube coverage above.
“I wanted it to be kind of exactly what it is. I wanted it to be humble but elegant. I didn’t want the bike to draw too much attention to itself but when you looked at it a little bit closer you realised how special it is.”
“I think it’s beautiful,” he finishes.
“I can’t imagine a more perfect bike. I can’t believe that I get to ride this thing.”
The build features a sooty, sleek black color scheme with red detailing and chrome peekaboos (the most noticeable being the Fab 28 two-into-one stainless steel exhaust).
Riding on Dunlop tires are custom San Diego wheels, on top of which sits the Saddlemen Hart Luck seat, Fox Piggyback shocks and San Diego Customs shifter, brake pedal and pegs package.
Here’s a further list of the mods:
Berthal x Hart’s Custom Indian Modification List
Kraus Bar Mount, Risers, and Gauge Bucket
Odi Bars & ODI/Hartluck Lock-On Grips
Pro Bolt Titanium Hardware
Drag Specialties License Plate Bracket
Custom Lower Frame Cover
Beringer Front Brake Master Cylinder & Clutch Perch
Barnett Clutch Cable
Galfer Front Brake Line
Beringer Front and Rear Brake Calipers
Galfer Front and Rear Wave Brake Rotors
Rizoma Mirrors
Rizoma Rear Brake lights & Front Indicator Lights
Airtrix paint
Fox Piggyback Shocks with +1 inch of travel added
Custom Machined Inspection Cover
Rokform Phone Mount
GP Suspension Revalve
Let us know what you think below – I think this is my favorite custom build yet, though the build with Gō Takamine and X-Men/Mad Max actor Nicholas Hoult is a pretty close second.
Be sure to also check out the photo gallery, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.
