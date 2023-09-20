Take A Look At This Custom Harley Davidson Nightrod

Checkout this 2023 Harley Davidson Nightrod VRSCDX by DD Designs. This bike boasts a signature matte black paint job, oversized rear and front tires, custom headlights, a lowered front end, and Platinum air suspension complete with remote controls.

DD Designs is known for their unique air suspension style, and they proudly showcase a stainless steel exhaust system that commands attention. The custom DD Designs clutch cover is a prominent feature. The bike also sports a full custom body kit, bright LED tail lights, and a custom airbox cover housing an integrated speedometer.

At the front, DD Designs has integrated blinkers and paired them with Modal Gadget mirrorless mirrors, known for their polished aluminum construction. This custom build represents an improved iteration of the popular Brutus build.