Swappable Battery Consortium Takes Off: Meet Honda’s “EM1 e:”

When the Big Four invest money, time and effort into a project, you pay attention.

Last fall, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha started their work on a quick, time-efficient swappable battery system – a program that, together with a smart battery station network, would render easy, zero-emission scoots in super-urban environments.

“EM1 e:” is Honda’s first electric two-wheeler for EU. Media sourced from Total Motorcycle.

Spring saw an official debut of the thing, and now, the first of the Big Four’s machines are finally out.

The Honda ‘EM1 e:’ is a swappable battery scooter capable of a neat 40km range, and designed for short, clean hops about town. She’s also Honda’s first electric two-wheeler for the EU, where we imagine this battery system will do very well for itself.

There is, of course, the other side of the argument – that a network as convenient as the Big Four’s swappable battery system could push out use of plug-in electric machines.

While there’s room for that argument to hover, there’s no denying the money to be had in places like London, Paris and Berlin.

“By leasing batteries, a huge initial outlay is avoided for EV buyers, while the vexed problem of residual values, bedevilled by a big question mark over battery life, is eliminated…and when this problem goes, the advantages look formidable,” explains a report from Forbes.

“Swapping means you will always have the latest technology and concerns about battery degradation and warranties are eliminated. It takes less than 5 minutes to swap.”

What do you think? Is there room for a swappable battery network in your country’s market?

Give us a poke and let us know below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.