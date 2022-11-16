Swappable Battery Consortium Takes Off: Meet Honda’s “EM1 e:”

When the Big Four invest money, time and effort into a project, you pay attention.
Last fall, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha started their work on a quick, time-efficient swappable battery system – a program that, together with a smart battery station network, would render easy, zero-emission scoots in super-urban environments.
Spring saw an official debut of the thing, and now, the first of the Big Four’s machines are finally out.
The Honda ‘EM1 e:’ is a swappable battery scooter capable of a neat 40km range, and designed for short, clean hops about town. She’s also Honda’s first electric two-wheeler for the EU, where we imagine this battery system will do very well for itself.
There is, of course, the other side of the argument – that a network as convenient as the Big Four’s swappable battery system could push out use of plug-in electric machines.
While there’s room for that argument to hover, there’s no denying the money to be had in places like London, Paris and Berlin.
“By leasing batteries, a huge initial outlay is avoided for EV buyers, while the vexed problem of residual values, bedevilled by a big question mark over battery life, is eliminated…and when this problem goes, the advantages look formidable,” explains a report from Forbes.
“Swapping means you will always have the latest technology and concerns about battery degradation and warranties are eliminated. It takes less than 5 minutes to swap.”
What do you think? Is there room for a swappable battery network in your country’s market?
Give us a poke and let us know below, subscribe for more updates as they come down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.