Win a Custom S2 in This Year’s SUPER73 X Pacifico® Ultimate Giveaway

SUPER73 and Pacifico® have put their heads together to bring a sweet opportunity to the U.S. table – and the winner gets a brand-new electric motorcycle!

Say hello to the 2023 SUPER73 X Pacifico® Ultimate Giveaway, a set of sweepstakes scheduled to go live by 10am Eastern Standard Time tomorrow.

Sign up at DiscoverPacifico.com/pages/fall (or scan Pacifico’s QR Code on in-store displays), and, if you win, you’ll have a limited-edition, customized SUPER73 S2 with a neat yellow frame, blue stripes on the chain guard, and “custom decals of the SUPER73 logo and Pacifico life ring enriching the electric bike’s look and feel.”

A view of the SUPER73 S2 that will be going to the winner of this year’s SUPER73 X Pacifico® Ultimate Giveaway! Media provided by SUPER73.

The best part of all of this: Entry to the SUPER73 X Pacifico® Ultimate Giveaway is FREE – and nobody is more excited to give away a custom piece of electric pretty than LeGrand Crewse, CEO at SUPER73:

“Over the past two years, Pacifico has been a great collaborative partner, and we are excited to announce another collaboration by curating the ultimate giveaway of a customized S2.” “Our brand ethos of living an adventurous life outdoors and exploring as much of the world as possible aligns very well with Pacifico, which is a key factor in this partnership, and we’re excited to bring a uniquely designed bike for fans of both brands to life.” – LeGrand Crewse, CEO, SUPER73

A reminder re. Sweepstake eligibility/rules:

This Giveaway is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. You must be 21 or older to enter the SUPER73 X Pacifico® Ultimate Giveaway Deadline to enter caps off at 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/23!

The Pacifico Fall 2023 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at DiscoverPacifico.com.

SUPER73 does not endorse drinking and riding and encourages all users to ride responsibly.