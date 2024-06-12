Summer on Wheels: Motorcycles, PEVs, and Bikes For The 2024 Season

For the Speed Demon: Kawasaki Ninja H2

Features : Supercharged engine, top speed of over 200 mph, and cutting-edge technology.

Why: Perfect for thrill-seekers who crave unmatched speed and performance in a motorcycle.

Okay speed racers. If going a million miles an hour is your ultimate thrill, then the Ninja H2 is right up your alley this summer.

This hypersport bike is part of Kawasaki’s line of supercharged motorcycles. With a 998cc in-line four supercharged engine powering a lightweight trellis frame, this crotch rocket will propel you to a top speed exceeding 200mph. It’s the ride engineered for those who want extreme acceleration and cutting-edge performance, with an adrenaline-pumping experience to match.

Tech features include Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM), multiple riding modes, and more.

It ain’t cheap though. At an MSRP of $38,299 USD, it’s their top-of-the-line model, other than the H2 Carbon.

For the Adventurer: BMW R 1300 GS

Features : Powerful engine, advanced suspension system, and extensive off-road capabilities.

Why: Ideal for adventurers who love long-distance touring and tackling diverse terrains with ease.

So you don’t need as much power, but you want something that can take you off the beaten path. After all, it is summer and there’s plenty of exploring to be done.

For riders who are seeking adventure on two wheels (sounds like a Missed Connections ad), the BMW R 1300 GS is the ultimate companion for you.

A powerful 1300 cc twin-cyclinder boxer engine with 107 kW (145 HP) at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque figure of 149 Nm (105 lb ft) at 6,500 rpm.

Make no mistake, this bike is entirely capable of tackling diverse terrains with ease along with advanced electronics, including multiple riding modes, dynamic traction control, and a sophisticated suspension system that adjusts to varying conditions for optimal handling. A durable frame construction and high ground clearance make it resilient against rough trails.

Adventurers also need comfort so the ergonomic design is well suited for long journeys and you can carry your goodies with extensive luggage options. The BMW R 1300 GS stands out as a premium choice for adventure enthusiasts who do long-distance touring through rugged trails or cruising on highways.

Read our review: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS

For the Cruiser: BMW R 12

Features : Classic design, comfortable ride, and modern technology.

Why: Perfect for relaxed summer rides, combining traditional cruiser aesthetics with BMW's engineering excellence.

For every speed demon and adventurer, there’s a rider who can appreciate the enjoyment that a bagger brings. Maybe full-face helmets aren’t even your thing, and you’d prefer to roll with a half helmet instead, you daredevil, you.

BMW’s R 12 Cruiser is a stylish cruiser that combines traditional aesthetics with modern technology. With its 1170cc air-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine putting out 91 hp and 116 tq, it’ll give you a smooth ride and powerful acceleration. It’s comfortable, looks good (classic round headlamp and vintage-inspired cluster, hell yeah), yet still has all your amenities such as ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes.

Many manufacturers blend modern technology with timeless designs, but we particularly like the BMW R 12.

We think you will too.

For the Pet Lover: 2024 Surface 604 Trio eBike

Features : Large cargo capacity, stable ride, and pet-friendly accessories.

Why: Perfect for pet owners who want to bring their furry friends along for a ride, with plenty of space for a pet carrier.

Summer time is best spent with family and friends, right? Bring your pets along for the ride.

The Surface 604 Trio eBike is essentially a PEV trike with a mid-drive configuration. It’s not particularly built for speed, but the appeal here is a large cargo capacity and a stable ride, making it perfect for bringing along furry friends in the rear cargo basket.

It’s not meant for off-roading, but our reviewer Cameron Martel did see himself “setting up a bike tour where we’d take a handful of these around the river pathways, stop for a picnic lunch, and then ride home.”

His exact words.

Read our review: 2024 Surface 604 Trio eBike

For the Youngster: Royalbaby Balance/Pedal EZ Bike

Features : Balance and pedal learning system, sturdy design, and kid-friendly.

Why : Ideal for young riders, offering a fun and safe way to learn how to ride a bicycle.

Buy It Here: Amazon Royalbaby Website



We can’t forget the young ones. After all, it’s how us enthusiasts end up passing on our passion so that one day they’ll love the hobby as much as we do.

If you’ve got kids between the ages of 3 and 9, they’re probably not ready for anything electrified or motorized (unless your father is Valentino Rossi).

However, you can still get them started early with Royalbaby’s 2-in-1 kid’s bike. It’s targeted towards youngsters who might be struggling with training wheels or maybe need to take a more deliberate approach in building their motor skills.

Designed as a 2-in-1 balance pedal bike, the EZ bike is swappable between both configurations and seeks to fulfill several core aspects of bike riding:

Promote the development of balance and fine motor skills without the use of training wheels. Training wheels can give kids a false sense of balance as they take on most of the load. The earlier they learn to balance using their own body weight, the faster they’ll be able to ride.

Build confidence by allowing kids to balance using their feet to slide before graduating to pedal use once they’ve developed the necessary motor skills. This approach can help kids learn to ride a bike faster than using training wheels as they regulate balance from the get go

A quick release crank mechanism allows parents and kids to switch between a balance bike and a pedal bike. No tools required, just a click of a button. To assemble the EZ Bike, all you need is an allen key to begin with.

It’s a great choice to introduce youngsters to the joy of cycling while ensuring a fun and educational experience.

For the PEV Enthusiast: Varla Eagle One Pro

Features : Dual motor, high speed, long range, and robust build.

Why: Ideal for PEV enthusiasts looking for a high-performance electric scooter with excellent off-road capabilities.

If bikes aren’t your thing, don’t sweat. This is why our webBikeWorld team also dabbles in eBikes and eScooters.

Meet the Varla Eagle One Pro scooter. It’s Varla’s flagship scooter and we reviewed in last Summer. If you’re into the PEV life and you like to go fast, then this exhilarating choice is not going to disappoint.

We found this e-scooter to be on par with other beast scooter within the segment, but offered at entry-level prices compared to competitors.

Its biggest appeal is that it’s got plenty of power (dual 1000w hub motors), a large deck and 330lb load ratings for larger riders, comfortable ergonomics, and has dual suspension and high ground clearance.

If you’re not into ADV bikes or gasoline, for that matter, then this e-scooter is a mighty fine replacement. Its robust build and off-road capabilities make it perfect for both urban commuting and adventurous trails.

Read our review: Varla Eagle One Pro