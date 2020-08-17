Sturgis Police Keep a Small Protest at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally From Turning Violent

Tensions Rise In Sturgis

At the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, a small protest nearly turned violent on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The protestors are said to have been Antifa protestors. They held signs saying “We don’t want you here” and “Noem, send them home” referring to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

According to RideApart, there were some ads posted online that called for an “anti-white” rally. This ad was misspelled and it was determined to be fake by USA Today. However, it likely did help calm tensions between those at Sturgis for the rally and the protestors.

At one point, one of the protestors kicked at a motorcycle that swerved somewhat close. It was at this time Sturgis Police moved in, arresting the protestor who kicked at the bike. After a talk with the remaining protestors, police escorted them out of the area. The police managed to keep the peace between the two groups and prevent any further violence.

Tensions appear to be high at Sturgis. While I’m not there reporting on the situation, there are many videos that show this particular incident. I’ve included one video below so you can see it for yourself.