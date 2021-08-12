Steve McQueen’s Husqvarna Viking 360 To Go On Auction

Nestled in the dramatic coastline of Monterey, Cali, is the world’s number one classic car and investment quality auction house.

Rob Myers (RM) Sotheby’s has been specializing in rare antique, classic, and sports and racing automobiles since 1979.

Their latest acquisition?

A 1968 Husqvarna Viking 360 from the competition-crazy King of Cool, Steve McQueen.

Word is that the iconic actor bought the bike off of World Champion racer Bengt Aberg, besotted with the Huskie’s speed at a series of races in Southern California in 1968.

Aberg had just completed a race on the Viking, and McQueen, in due fashion, wanted the bike for himself.

What he wanted, he got – purchased through his company, Solar Productions, in 1969.

The biggest selling point of this bike?

Apparently, this Huskie was what got McQueen onto the Husqvarna line – a relationship he maintained through his extensive career in the Powersports industry.

Since McQueen’s purchase, the bike has transferred to private hands and undergone a complete aesthetic and mechanical restoration.

According to MCN, the single-cylinder, 32mm Bing carburetor has been cleaned and spruced up, along with a bit of spit and polish for the 4-speed gearbox (as well as the addition of a PowerDynamo electronic ignition).

What do you know, the beastie cleaned up very nicely – you’d never know that this bike’s pedigree harkened back to 1969’s top-of-track, that’s for sure.

Curious what the curds will cost you?

The Huskie will be chopping the block at $80,000-$100,000 USD (£57,000-£71,000) – a worthy price for a noble steed.

Check out RM Sotheby’s website for more information.