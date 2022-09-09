Spy Shots: Upcoming Diavel V4 Caught Filling Up on Gas

With Ducati’s World Premiere in full swing, spy photographers are out and about in the jungle for a peek at machines waiting in line for their episode.

To that effect, we’ve just found a set of photos that look to be setting the Ducati Diavel for a fresh update in the heart department.

A spy shot of the Ducati Diavel V4. Media sourced from RideApart.

“…you can clearly see the embroidered “Diavel V4” stitching at the back of the seat,” states the report from RideApart.

“In other closeup shots, you can see a bit of Ducati red paint peeking out beneath the hastily-installed, wrinkly, matte-black wrap.”

The machine in question shows off four exhaust pipes – a double-up on the original Ducati Diavel, and one that makes the emergence of a fresh Diavel V4 nearly concrete.

Also included in the media is a view of the slightly altered air intakes.

Ducati’s 2022 Diavel. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

This (combined with the fact that the test rider ran out of gas mid-test) means we’re likely in for a rarin’ super-scoot from Team Red – possibly even the next ‘Episode 2 – Ready For More?’

