Review Summary The SHAD SH38X side cases offer innovative expandable storage, waterproof construction, and excellent build quality. With versatile mounting options and thoughtful features like mesh pockets and secure locking, they’re ideal for touring riders. Starting at $550, they provide strong value and stylish functionality for a wide range of motorcycles. Design Materials & Build Quality Fit & Versatility Function & Performance Value for Money Pros Sleek design with waterproof construction Expandable by 70 mm to fit an XL helmet Easy side-loading and secure locking system Versatile mounting options (3P and 4P systems) Interior mesh pocket and optional inner bags for added organization Great value for premium touring luggage Cons The aluminum trim option is pricey. 4.9 A Good Buy Buy Now Shad USA

The SHAD SH38X is a premium hard plastic luggage. Their key feature is the ability to collapse and expand quickly depending on your needs.

The bike-specific mounting system allows for the cases to be mounted to a large variety of bikes.

Starting at $550 for a pair of cases, plus approximately $225 for the bike-specific mounts, the SH38X represents an excellent value.

SHAD has a large selection of cases and bags to meet most needs. I think the SH38X fits nicely in the Adventure Touring category with an emphasis on touring.

About SHAD

SHAD is part of the NAD Group, founded in 1992. Committed to engineering and design, we continue to offer solutions recognized in more than 80 countries. All our products are designed and developed at our headquarters in Barcelona.

NAD was founded in Barcelona in 1973. With over 50 years of experience, NAD is today a world leader in the manufacture of motorcycle seats, cases, and accessories for the most international brands.

Introduction

I was first introduced to SHAD through a friend who had the SH36 cases on his Yamaha FJ09. He would later replace the Yamaha with a BMW, but not the cases. After getting new brackets, the SH36s were back in business.

First introduced in the fall of 2023 at EICMA, the new SHAD SH38X generated significant interest right out of the gate.

Fast forward to this past winter, and I had the honor of speaking with Michael from SHAD USA. After chatting about my Norden 901, we decided the aluminum-trimmed SH38X would make for an excellent review.

After seeing the cases mounted seamlessly and looking great, I was excited to get started.

I would like to thank Michael from SHAD for the opportunity to test and review the SHAD SH38X Side Cases.

SHAD SH38X Features and Operation

The SHAD SH38X side cases feature flexibility.

Expandable by 70 mm (40%) to hold an XL modular helmet.

Compatible with SHAD 3P and 4P systems.

It offers maximum security thanks to its innovative “Premium Smart Lock”

The case can be opened, closed, and removed from the motorcycle in just a few seconds.

Includes two safety keys and an extra cylinder lock, allowing one key to open three cases

2 Inner net included, in addition to securing the load, allows you to store small objects or documentation inside.

Optional accessories: Expandable inner bag (X0IB38). 4P Fitting Adapter (204632R), interchangeable color covers: black (D1B38E21), white (D1B38E08) and unpainted (D1B38ER).

For a complete list of features, visit SHADUSA’s product page.

SH38X Cases Dimensions & Weight

Length: 50 cm (19.7 in)

Depth: 27 cm (10.6 in), 34 cm (13.4 in) expanded

Height: 39 cm (15.4 in)

Weight: 5.75 kg (12.7 lbs) each

Max Load: 10 kg (22 lbs) each

It’s Expandable!

The Shad SH38X cases expand 40 percent from the standard position, increasing capacity from 28 to 38 liters when they slide out 70 mm (2.75 in) on each side. That’s enough to fit my XXL modular helmet.

All it takes is opening three internal latches/tabs, pulling out the telescopic section, and then closing the tabs—no tools or fuss required.

I was impressed with how easy the expansion works. Here are a few words from the SHAD website explaining the technology…

Engineering and design come together in the SH38X Expandable to create a luggage set that stands out for its expandable mechanism, based on the concept coming from architecture: Tensigrity.

This technology has been adapted to the needs of the motorcycle world to create a new concept unique to date: dynamic tensigrity. An innovative mechanical system of compensated tension that allows the cases to expand and contract telescopically in a matter of seconds and uniformly. Its cutting-edge design and technology have earned it the prestigious Reddot Design Award 2024.

I appreciate the flexibility it provides when carrying smaller loads, allowing me to reduce the bike’s width by 14 cm (5.5 in).

The following three pictures show the back of the bike with the cases fully collapsed, expanded, and the left side only expanded.

The SH38X side cases have equal capacity. There are no cutouts to compensate for the exhaust. The standard size makes bags more universal in fitting many different bikes.

Why is the left side only expanded, you might ask? I show this because the 3P (and 4P) mount for the Norden 901 is extended 70 mm further on the right side past the exhaust. By expanding the left case fully (70 mm), the width of the cases from the center of the bike is equal.

Easy Locking, or Not to Lock

My brother Bob has the SHAD Terra aluminum side cases, and our friend Tim had the SH36. In both cases, the key has two positions, fully locked and unlocked/open. The locked position secures the cases to the rack and locks the case closed. Unlock allows for removal from the rack and enables opening the case. That is to say, the key is required to open the case.

The SH38X has three positions—fully locked, unlocked, and removal/installation. For installation and removal, use the additional latch molded into the top corner of the case.

This locking system means you can ride with the cases unlocked, but you cannot remove them from the bike without the key. Based on the envious comments from Bob and Tim, this is a great feature, and I agree.

During the review period, Tim traded in his BMW for a 2025 Honda Transalp 750. One of the first things he added to the bike was a set of SHAD SH38X cases.

In case you plan to add a SHAD Top Case, the package includes an additional tumbler and two sets of keys. This additional tumbler allows standard keying of three cases,

Internal Features of the SH38X Cases

Aside from the main feature of the ability to expand, there are a couple of other nice features inside the cases.

First, whereas many side-opening cases utilize an X strap to aid in retaining objects when the case is open, the SH38X features a mesh pouch. The pouch serves two purposes: both to keep items in the compartment and as a handy place to store small objects.

The pouch attaches to the case with small hooks. It is easy to detach to allow easy access to load and unload the case.

SHAD 3P Mounting System for Side Cases

The 3P mounting kits are bike-specific, designed and developed to fit each make, model, and year of bike. In the case of my Norden 901, this means a right-side bracket that extends beyond the exhaust system.

20mm Frame

Black Powder Coated

All hardware needed for mounting

2-year Warranty

For bikes with a high exhaust or other obstruction, the right side bracket is extended. In the case of Norden 901, the extension is 70 mm.

The SH38X reviewed here is also compatible with the SHAD 4P (four-point) Side Case mounting system, requiring only the addition of an adaptor. The 4P has features similar to the 3P, with additional strength provided by the additional attachment point.

3P System Layout

The 3P system includes two solid brackets with side mount sections; the left and right L-shaped 20mm tubing frames and forward mounts; and a bag of black steel hardware.

For the Norden 901, the brackets all mount to existing mounting points on the bike that would be utilized for OEM luggage racks. The upper side brackets mount on the rear subframe below the seat and rear rack. The forward bracket mounts to existing mount points in the passenger footpeg brackets.

Fitment of SH38X Side Cases on the 3P System

To install the SH38X side cases:

Turn the key to the unlock position, and push down on the key assembly to release the handle. Turn the key fully clockwise to the arrow position. This allows the latch at the front of the case to be lifted. Lifting this latch opens the mounting lock mechanism on the back side of the case. Now place the side case onto the support tube, ensuring the three mounting points are fully seated. This takes some getting used to. I found elevating the rear of the case and sliding forward helped to engage the lower mounting point. Return the forward latch to the closed position. If the latch does not close easily, the mounts may not be fully seated. Turn the key to either the locked or unlocked position. Return the handle to the closed position.

To remove:

Turn the key to the unlock position, and push down on the key assembly to release the handle. Turn the key fully clockwise to the arrow position. This allows the latch at the front of the case to be lifted. Lifting this latch opens the mounting lock mechanism on the back side of the case. Lift the case from the mount.

The procedures above may seem like a lot of steps, but they can both be completed in under a minute.

Other Information

Spare Parts

SHAD maintains a comprehensive list of replacement parts in the event of an accident. Visit SHAD Spare Parts for Cases.

Warranty

SHAD offers a 2-year warranty. For more information, visit SHAD Warranty and Returns.

Optional Inner Bag

SH38X Inner Series Bag – The Inner Series bags, like the SH38X, are expandable (PN X0IB38). They are constructed from a durable fabric that appears to work for many years. The bag fits snugly into the side case.

The 360-degree zipper allows the expansion fabric to open.

The interior is nylon-lined. An X strap with a clip helps keep items in place. The bag includes a handle on the top along with D-rings to attach the included shoulder strap. One final touch is that the top features a zipper mesh enclosure for storing small items or toiletries.

On the Road and Final Thoughts on the SHAD SH38X Side Cases

I received the SHAD SH38X Side Cases in April. Spring came late to central Ontario this year, so I was motivated to get out for some spring riding.

While reviewing the SH38X, I was also reviewing the Richa Infinity Pro 3 jacket and pants, along with an overview of Richa’s glove line. It was the glove overview that the side cases would first come in handy.

I initially thought I would have the cases removed as often as I had them installed. The gloves overview changed all that. With eight pairs of gloves in the overview, I used one side case to carry gloves whenever I was on the bike.

I find the SH38X so convenient that I rarely take them off the bike. In the collapsed form, they are not overly imposing, yet have a lot of carrying capacity. Expanded, they are massive. For running errands and all-day rides, they have been excellent.

The real test would be a trip. In the past, on this bike, I have used Kriega OS soft luggage for trips. They worked great, but the capacity was lacking, and unlatching everything at your destination was a minor hassle. I often attached a dry bag to the back rack for additional storage.

Mid-July was my annual trip with old friends from high school, and new friends that I have met through this yearly trip—the first big test for the SH38X.

The cases were exceptional!

With a forecast of hot weather (heat warnings), I only needed to pack shorts, t-shirts, and a pair of running shoes. Using the optional inner bag, I was able to pack everything in one unexpanded side case. The other side, also unexpanded, carried rain gear, extra gloves, tools, and water (a lot of water). It was nice to see that it all fit with the cases collapsed. I am confident that I can easily pack for a more extended trip or for cooler weather with the SH38X side cases expanded.

If planning a large trip that includes camping, the TR47 Terra side cases might be a better option. If the trip consists of some off-road, the TR40 Terra Adventure Saddlebags could be the luggage of choice. But for me, the SH38X side cases hit the sweet spot with flexible capacity while touring.

As you can see, I am very impressed with the SH38X cases. It’s easy when the cases provide solid build quality, an innovative expansion system, a bike-specific mounting system for an extensive range of bikes, and what I think are great looks, all at a competitive price.

Pros

Great looks

Conveniently expandable by 70 mm, with a capacity to hold a helmet

Waterproof

Two easy options for the mounting system

90-degree side-loading cases for easy access

Convenient locking system

Available inner bags

Internal mesh pocket

3P side case mounting kit is less obtrusive with cases removed

Competitively priced, a great value

Cons

The aluminum trim option is pricey.

Specs

Manufacturer: SHAD

SHAD Price: (When Tested) Side Cases (Pair) – $650 (Aluminum), $550 (Carbon look) 3P System Mounting – $228 or 4P System Mounting – $287 Optional Inner Bag – $68 As tested: $946

(When Tested) Made In: Spain

Spain Colors: Black/Aluminum, Black/Carbon

Black/Aluminum, Black/Carbon Review Period: May – July 2025

Important Links / Where to Buy