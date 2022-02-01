Second Annual ‘Hot Shoe’ Hall of Fame Event Includes Lineup of Racing Icons

Here in the good country of America, riders line up to pay homage to our history’s daredevil racers and their colorful careers at the ‘Hot Shoe’ Hall of Fame – a place dedicated to “Celebrating and Preserving the Memories of Great Motorcycle Racers and Motorcycle Industry Icons – Past and Present.”

With the second annual ‘Hot Shoe’ Hall of Fame Motorcycle Industry event held in Las Vegas just this past weekend, crowds were able to take a gander at industry icons and relive our rich history of inductees,as well as the feats they performed in the name of the Powersports community proper.

“It was another great experience for all of the motorcycle industry here in Las Vegas,” says Woods, founder and curator of the Hot Shoe Hall of Fame in a report from CycleNews.

“I want to thank everyone for their attendance in bringing to our annual party a special night of renewing past relationships and telling racing stories.”

“The question-and-answer session host by our friend Peter Starr was so much fun and very popular with the group this year. There were so many stories never really heard before in that setting. We hope everyone had another great night with old friends.”

The event is named after a steel shoe insert used by racers to navigate dirt tracks, with the speeds heating the steel up in the chaos – a neat name, and one that is part of the ancestral heritage of the honorary racers that took the stage for the event this past weekend.

The reports tell us that 2022’s Hot Shoe class saw 80 members honoured, including Joe Kopp, Rick Hocking, Jimmy Odom, John Gennai, Dave Hansen (Flat Track) and Ivan Mauger MBE, Greg Hancock, John Cook, Lance King, Sonny Nutter, Larry Shaw and Mike Konle (Speedway).

Our absolute best to the artists of their craft – they make the motorcycle community a better place on the daily. Be sure to stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter, where our main man Cameron Martel curates the best of wBW twice a week, for your perusal, and as always -stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from CycleNews*