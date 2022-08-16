Sci-Fi Prototype Exhibition: Yamaha Debuts the ‘Motolator’ Prototype

Amidst Yamaha’s big reveal on their Sustainability Investment Fund, their new 2023 YZ lineup and the continual struggle to not eat asphalt on the MotoGP circuit, comes a dabble in a completely different niche.

Team Blue was a recent attendee of Japan’s ultra-cool, uber-hype Sci-Fi Prototype Exhibition, where they debuted their own brainchild; a prototype currently labelled simply as ‘Motolator.’

Yamaha’s Motolator – a prototype designed to help riders find their perfect ergonomic for future production and track potential. Media sourced from MundoMotero.

The Motolator was developed to give every rider the perfect bike. As we know by now, sapiens come in every shape and size – and Yamaha, being the clever brand she is, has chosen to fit her bikes to the people.

After all, what better way to spike bike sales?

Yamaha’s Motolator – a prototype designed to help riders find their perfect ergonomic for future production and track potential. Media sourced from MCN.

“The Motolator allows you to test fit all possible configurations of a motorcycle, allowing you to much more easily determine the exact type of bike that fits you best,” states RideApart.

“This includes saddle height, foot peg placement, handlebar width and height, and even the size of the fuel tank.”

It gets better.

Yamaha’s Motolator – a prototype designed to help riders find their perfect ergonomic for future production and track potential. Media sourced from MCN.

Not only can this prototype be used for the next generation of production bikes (saving a fair bit on R&D costs), but Yamaha can also drag her out to her racing teams, where matching man to machine has always been a finicky thing.

Bottom line, we look forward to Yamaha’s next update on the MotoLator.

Yamaha’s Motolator – a prototype designed to help riders find their perfect ergonomic for future production and track potential. Media sourced from RideApart.

For other related news, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, where our main man Cameron Martler curates the best of the latest for your easy perusal.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.