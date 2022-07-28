A scant year ago, the Yamaha Motor Company debuted their ‘Environmental Plan 2050,’ with plans to go fully carbon neutral by the next semi-centennium.

We now know that the same plan has been accelerated to a 2035 end-date; and with the aggressive move also comes a wad of serious green to be tossed in the general direction of sustainability, courtesy of Yammie.

An advert on Yamaha motorcycles. Media sourced from Yamaha.

One thing’s for sure, 2050’s going to be a busy year; Honda’s goal for zero traffic collision fatalities (and carbon neutrality) come to mind with the same end-date, along with Europe’s goal to be emission-free by the same spot on the calendar.

It feels a lot like somebody picked a year and everyone’s piling on the bandwagon…so why not join the throng, commit to a cleaner future and invest?

A view of Yamaha’s Investment Fund. Media sourced from Yamaha.

The Yamaha Sustainability Investment Fund is just that – an investment fund founded for the sustainability of our future. Designed to run for another fifteen years (until 2037, two years after the 2035 carbon neutrality goal), the fund will help to ‘invest in companies solving environmental problems.’

The major goal will be to minimize carbon use, adopting a ‘theoretical-value-based energy approach and promote process innovations,’ on top of ‘introducing renewable energy sources and promote the use of fossil-free fuels.’

A total of $100 million will be allocated to these efforts, with further updates being published to our homepage as they trickle down the pipeline.

An advert showing Yammie motorcycles. Media sourced from Yamaha.

Bottom line, everybody and their grandmother is zoning in on 2035/2050, so it’ll be interesting how the big brands of our industry go about coming clean and cutting carbon in the coming years.

