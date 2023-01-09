Rumor Has It: Royal Enfield’s Working on Major Updates for 650 Range

We’re hearing some interesting whispers that Royal Enfield is working on some pretty big updates for their mid-range models – and we’re here for it.

It’s high time RE’s electronics were updated; with recent limited models showing off aesthetic updates (and the brand’s recent forage into new markets and newer partnerships), things like ABS and electronic fuel injection are obligatory.

“Word around the block is that RE is gearing up to drop major updates on the 650 model range, particularly to the sporty Continental GT,” adds RideApart.

“These updates may indeed be foreshadowed by the components we see in the Super Meteor 650.”

Royal Enfield’s Continental GT 650. Medi asourced from Royal Enfield.

With further whispers of alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, inverted front forks and a lower unsprung weight for the Continental GT, we’ll be curious to see what leaks pop up from the pipeline proper; RE’s already had great success with their Hunter 350, so proper advertizing and placement of an updated middleweight machine could be just the thing to keep the brand’s booming sales on the incline as we continue through 2023.

Be sure to stay tuned, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.