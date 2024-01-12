Rumor Has It: Harley/Hero’s Getting Ready to Reveal Maverick (x)440

Hero MotoCorp – Harley-Davidson’s partner – is prepping for a big reveal of their first X440 variant(s), and it’s (they’re) slotted for a debut on January 22nd!

Yeah, we’re a bit confused too.

Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson showed off their X440, and it was only shortly after that that we also caught wind of Harley + Hero applying for a “Nightster 440.”

The latter confirmed our suspicions that Harley-Davidson would soon have a hand in the happy herd variants to carry the original X440 platform; what we did NOT consider, as Enrico Punsalang from RideApart reminds us, is the habit of brands doing a “dual bike reveal.”

What’s a “dual bike reveal?”

It’s exactly as it sounds; when two bike brands work together – TVS/BMW and their 310 RTR / G 310 R, anyone? – they both individually release separate bike versions based on the one platform they created together.

In other words, this “Mavrick” will be Hero’s version of the X440 – a motorcycle that will straddle more of the “Hero” line than even Harley’s X440.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s X440. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

What can we expect for the big January 22 reveal?

On top of all of the above, Enrico tells us that Hero’s filed for an additional machine, called the “Hurikan 440;” the pipeline is silent on this particular model, so for now, we’ll focus on the Mavrick.

Hero Motocorp’s coverage of this “Mavrick” doesn’t give away much, but we can assume that the same power platform will be used for this bike as was used in the Harley X440; as such, fuel economy will likely remain around 35 km/l (it’ll be worse if this new bike is heavier than 400lbs).

The power specs will likely also be similar; as such, Hero’s Mavrick will show off an air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of ~27hp @ 6000rpm and ~28lb-ft (38Nm) of yank @ 4000rpm (via Harley-Davidson).

If Hero’s looking anywhere near Royal Enfield’s doings with their new Himalayan, we can expect this machine to be in the rough ballpark of RE’s Himalayan 450, possibly also RE’s 350-cc fleet.

What do you think of Hero’s new Mavrick, and what genre of bike do you think Hero has chosen for this label?