Rumor Has It: CFMoto’s Got a 1250 “Multi-Function Tourer” in the Lab

CFMoto is working on a 1250MT carrying KTM’s 1290 platform

Capacity is expected to be around 1,279cc

Wheel size is confirmed to be a 19” front and 17” rear pair

Debut date remains uncertain

CFMoto may be developing a road-focused touring model with a familiar Orange heart for an upcoming lineup.

A view of CFMoto’s 2023 1250TR-G. All media supplied by CFMoto.

The source of CFMoto’s Orange Heart

Last time we covered CFMoto, they’d just dropped the super-fresh 450 CL-C and Ibex 450 to AIMExpo 2024 – two machines purported to carry the remains of KTM’s low-capacity 490 parallel-twin platform (via Enrico Punsalang’s coverage at RideApart).

You can imagine, then, that this recent news of CFMoto and a 1250MT would turn more than a few heads; after all, CFMoto tends to grab KTM hearts as they’re being phased out, and KTM’s range of 1290 beasts (the Super Duke R/EVO/GT and Super Adventure R/S) hold the front line as Team Orange flagship giants.

That was, however, BEFORE the Austrians upped the game with the “feel my bicep and tell me I’m pretty” 1390 platform (their biggest yet). It stands to reason, then, that an Orange, big-bore platform would be super neat inside a model known for “Multi-Function Touring.”

What can we expect for CFMoto’s 1250MT?

While beauties like KTM’s 2024 1290 Super Adventure R boast a solid 185.2hp and 138 Nm of yank from an engine rated to 1,301 cubic centimeters, we’re also looking at the one bike in CFMoto’s lineup that’s currently using a 1290 KTM platform: a Chinese police bike called the 1250TR-G.

This Grand Tourer baby carries slightly different specs, with a 1,279cc heart carrying 140hp of power with 120Nm of torque. Features include the 12.3-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, a tire pressure monitoring system, a sound system, switchable engine maps, cruise control, cornering ABS, adjustable traction control, and JBL speakers.

All told, we’re expecting specs closer to the 1250TR-G, especially given that CFMoto’s got “Tourer” in the name of both bikes.

Alloy wheels have been confirmed (19” front rolling duties, paired to a 17” rear tyre), while other estimations like updated smart connectivity, heated grips and updated software like Cruise Control are assumed.

We’re also expecting a plethora of accessories to be available, with riders likely choosing anything from extra saddlebags to windscreen options and cushy seats.

Anything for the open road, baby!

What do you think of CFMoto creating a “Multi-Fuction Tourer?”