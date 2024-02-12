CFMoto Drops Two New Bikes at AIMExpo 2024

2024 has barely started, and brands like CFMoto are pushing to show off fresh rides for 2025’s ranges.

From the release of their first-ever in-house triple engine back in December of 2023 to the reveal of two new bikes at AIMExpo 2024, CFMoto has been more than a little busy this past year.

A view of AIMExpo 2024. Media provided by AIMExpoUSA.

About AIMExpo 2024

Last Tuesday, North America’s largest motorcycle and powersports tradeshow arrived in full force at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees beat a new record, with fifteen Powersports manufacturers locking in to exhibit as early as August of 2023 (via AIMExpoUSA).

This year, CFMoto hinted that they were readying to drop two new motorcycles to the masses; we now know these bikes to be the 450 CL-C and Ibex 450.

2024 CFMoto 450 CL-C

What do you get when you merge a 450cc parallel-twin power plant with a classic cruiser? For CFMoto, the result is a lean bit of tour-happy muscle called the 450 CL-C, a bike that now shares the same heart as CFMoto’s 450NK and 450SS.

The power specs of this new bike are rated thus:

40hp @ 8,000rpm

30lb-ft of torque @ 6,250rpm

Per ADVPulse’s coverage, expect the 2025 CFMoto 450 CL-C to come with a very attractive price tag of $5,699 USD (MSRP), with livery shown in “Bordeaux Red” and “Nebula Black.”

Availability to walk in and purchase will happen sometime around Q3 (fall) of this year.

2024 CFMoto Ibex 450

Of course, CFMoto couldn’t jumpstart their 2025 lineup without presenting a nifty, sub-400lb adventure bike to whet our whistles.

Enter the 20235 450 Ibex, a bike sharing the same 449cc parallel-twin engine as the CL-C with the following power ratings listed:

44 hp @ 8500rpm

32.5lb-ft @ 6250rpm

Available in either “Zephyr Blue” or “Tundra Grey” for an MSRP of $6,499 USD (ADVPulse), CFMoto’s press release tells us that this bike comes primed with KYB suspension, J.Juan brakes, and Bosch® ABS as well as a very nice, 5” curved TFT display.

A low center of gravity aids in promoting the strength of the Ibex’s chromoly steel chassis, while tubeless spoked rims (21” front and 18” rear) promise a good deal of fun for any given road.

We’re expecting this adventure-happy machine to roll out of dealerships at the same time as the CL-C – sometime in the fall of 2024.

A view of CFMoto’s 2025 Ibex 450. Media provided by CFMoto.

What do you think of CFMoto’s new bikes, and which would you like to try first?