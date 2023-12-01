CFMoto’s First-Ever, In-House Triple: What We Know and What to Expect

Remember when we caught wind that CFMoto was working on a three-cylinder engine back in March?

If CFMoto succeeds at chucking this 675cc heart into that incubating 675SR Phil West mentioned (via MCN), we’ll be working with the lightest three-cylinder engine available in its category – and in a supersport like the 675SR, the package could render an addicting combo.

A view of CFMoto’s incubating 675SR supersport. Media provided by CFMoto.

Since the engine is not yet out in our market, here’s what we know about the thing (and what to expect as CFMoto moves closer to the debut date).

CFMoto made this engine themselves; it is NOT a KTM engine that’s been used with permissions, as some circulating rumors have been led to believe (via Youtube ). Weight is rated at a scant 50kg (~121lbs); that’s 10% lighter than the nearest competition, with clever componentry like 8% stiffer forged aluminum pistons and a full-aluminum cylinder block to save poundage. Construction design uses stretch-bolt connecting rods and a low-inertia crankshaft, with further (+15%) durability marked thanks to the use of cobalt alloy valves. Bore X Stroke is not yet confirmed. Specs include a peak power of ‘over 100bhp’ @ 12,300rpm and 50ft.lb of torque @ 8250rpm. Acceleration is a purported 0-60mph in “just 3 seconds.” Based on the multi-use of the brand’s 799cc, 450cc, and 299cc platforms, we’re expecting more than one motorcycle from this platform.

A view of CFMoto’s 675cc engine. Media provided by CFMoto.

Are you excited to see CFMoto’s 675SR?