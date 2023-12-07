Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650: The SG650 Concept Come to Life

Royal Enfield has gone from debuting their Super Meter 650 to Canadian, American, and European markets to working on the remainder of those 28 bikes they’d promised to punt out in the next seven years (well, the next four, considering they said that in 2020).

One of the bigger names we’ve been looking forward to has just had a recent global debut at Royal Enfield’s “Motoverse” event; according to Dan Sutherland at MCN, the brand’s incubating Shotgun 650 was only shown to Motoverse visitors, further piquing anticipation prior to the thing’s 2024 debut.

Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650. Media provided by The Autopian.

By the way, RE’s Shotgun 650 is extremely similar to the iconic SG650 Concept premiered at EICMA 2021, though the two bikes are not identical, as Chief Designer Mark Wells outlines in his statement below:

“The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is built by the same team that designed the Concept and is therefore remarkably close… After we had shown the SG650 Concept at Eicma in 2021, it gathered huge interest from international custom builders and got heads turning, so much so that we decided to build it as a production motorcycle.” – Mark Wells, Chief of Design, Royal Enfield (MCN)

Thanks to filings found by Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com, we now know that the Shotgun 650 is being primed for America’s markets. Expect Royal Enfield’s 648cc twin-cylinder platform to be fully represented with 47 ponies of punt and 38.3lb-ft of torque.

Perks include the convertible rear seat section, the bigger gas tank and the fact that the Shotgun 650’s engine response has been tweaked a bit in compensation for the heavier weight ratings.

What do you think of the soon-to-be-released Shotgun 650?