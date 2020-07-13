Royal Enfield’s 650s Were the Best-Selling Bikes In Europe Last Month

Royal Enfield Has Some Real Winners

The INT650 and the Continental GT from Royal Enfield are lovely machines. Jim and I reviewed the INT650 last year. It’s a nice motorcycle at a very reasonable price and has a good warranty. I’d buy one if I were looking for a middleweight retro motorcycle, and I’m not the only person. According to MoreBikes, the 650 twins from Royal Enfiled were the best-selling motorcycles in the UK in June of 2020.

The sales data comes from the Motorcycle Industry Association. That is the UK-equivalent to our Motorcycle Industry Council that is based in the U.S., I belive. The MIC has said that sales for motorcycles and powersports equipment were up in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but I have yet to see numbers for specific bikes. In the UK, it sounds like the MCIA has released those numbers.

The Royal Enfield INT650 managed to beat out the BMW R1250GS, which previously held the first place spot for motorcycles. It’s important to note that more scooters sold in the UK, though. The Honda PCX 125 was the winner in the scooter category. It more than doubled the sales of the Royal Enfield bike. I understand why folks are buying those. That Honda PCX is a killer little scooter. With that said, I think I’d rather own the INT650 or the Continental GT.