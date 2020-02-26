Royal Enfield to Team Up With American Flat Track

Hitting The Flat Track

Royal Enfield now wants to be part of the American Flat Track (AFT) racing scene. The company won’t be formally entering the competition but it has worked out a deal with AFT to have its bikes on-site at the racing events, according to RideApart. This gives the company exposure to the AFT’s audience and fans.

The company will be doing the Build Train Race program, which chose four women in North America to build a custom INT 650 for flat track competition. The women, including Melissa Paris, Lana McNaughton, Andrea Lothrop, and Jillian Deschenes, will design and build their own racing motorcycle. At various events, these women will take the bikes to the track. The dates of the events include March 28th, May 9, and June 13.

“This partnership represents a major step for Royal Enfield’s efforts in North America,” said Royal Enfield’s Marketing Lead for the Americas, Breeann Poland. “As we continue to grow our awareness, getting our motorcycles in front of enthusiasts is critical, and AFT has offered us a fantastic opportunity to do just that. Showcasing the Royal Enfield Twins FT as a track-prep motorcycle along with the access fans will get to our lineup has our organization here in the U.S. and India eager for the season to start.”

So, if you’ll be at an AFT event this year, keep an eye out for Royal Enfield. Jim and I both got to ride the INT 650 and came away pretty impressed with the bike. If you need a good, affordable motorcycle, I would suggest checking one out.