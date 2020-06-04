Royal Enfield Plans to Release a New Motorcycle Every Three Months

A New Bike Each Quarter

Royal Enfield’s current sales numbers don’t look great, but the company has decided to push forward and continue to put out new designs. Recently, in an interview with Car and Bike, CEO Vinod Dasari said the company wants to release a new motorcycle every quarter for the next few years. That’s a lot of new bikes Royal Enfield will be flooding the market with.

Dasari took over from the outgoing CEO Siddhartha Lal in 2019. He said Royal Enfield will launch a new motorcycle platform once the Coronavirus lockdown is over. That new platform will be used to launch new models as well as the 650cc twin platform. The next motorcycle that’s coming out from Royal Enfield is expected to be the Meteor 350. There have been numerous reports of this bike. From there, it’s anyone’s guess as to what Royal Enfield will build. My personal guess is a 650cc Scrambler will come after the Meteor.

In the interview, Dasari hints at new machines coming ranging from 250cc to 700cc. That would make sense. While the majority of these new bikes will likely hit the Indian and other Asian markets, it is likely that some will go to Europe and come to North America. I’m excited to see what comes of these new Royal Enfield models.