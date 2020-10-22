Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launching November 6th

The Meteor Has Broken Into the Atmosphere and Is Estimated to Impact Earth November 6th, 2020

After being rescheduled 4-5 times we finally have an expected launch date for Royal Enfields new Meteor 350 motorcycle. The pandemic has really thrown a wrench into pretty much every manufactures release date plans with all the auto/motorcycle shows being canceled; where most unveilings typically happen.

With an official unveiling originally scheduled for April of this year, we have since seen many months pass along with numerous re-scheduled dates finally taking us into the present; where Royal Enfield has decided that November 6th will the new and final official date for the Meteor 350 to touch down.

The Meteor 350 is expected (but not fully confirmed) to be outfitted with a BS6-compliant 349cc engine making around 20 horsepower and 19.9 lb-ft of torque from its single-cylinder thumper. Due to the seven month wait for the official release, speculations about the Meteor 350 have been flying around with no real concrete numbers or evidence to back it up.

What we do know is that the Meteor 350 will come in three different trim versions, each with more features as you go up the price ladder. The confirmed names for the trim levels are as follows: Fireball, Stellar, and finally Supernova (what a great name for the top trim level).

The rumors will finally be put to rest on the sixth of November, so I’m excited to give our readers more insight into the motorcycle after the official unveiling.