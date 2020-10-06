COVID-19 Cancels AIMExpo 2021

Unfortunately, Another One Bites the Dust

AIMExpo is the Comicon for motorcycles if you are unfamiliar. Everyone and everything motorcycle related is there on display for enthusiasts to enjoy and experience; from the newest in gear technology to all the major motorcycle manufacturers’ new bikes, there is a little something for everyone.

For those interested getting in a taste of the show from home to get a better idea of what it’s like, we visited the 2019 expo last year in September and wrote a great article summarizing our experience. You can find it here.

Due to complications regarding COVID-19, they announced earlier this year that the 2021 AIMExpo would be catered to dealers and retailers instead of the traditional “everybody interested in motorcycles is invited” format. I would assume this move was to limit attendance numbers to ensure safe social distancing guidelines could be followed, whilst still being able to provide dealers the chance to connect with manufacturers as a tradeshow would.

Unfortunately, AIMExpo had to take it a step further and they just announced they would be cancelling the entire show all together for 2021.

Cinnamon Kernes, the VP and GM of MIC events noted in her release:

“With local directives limiting gathering size, travel restrictions, and a myriad of other obstacles created by the pandemic, there are too many unknown factors limiting our ability to create a safe environment that will also deliver the experience and ROI our exhibitors and attendees expect. We do not want to deliver a show that doesn’t live up to their high standards. Also impacting our decision to postpone are the dealers working to rebuild their businesses after suffering devastating damage from fires, hurricanes, and floods that have hit both the East and West Coasts,”

Kernes also mentioned that she looks forward to bringing the expo back for the 2022 season, and her team will be looking for opportunities to connect powersports brands through other networking options later in the year.