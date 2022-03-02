Royal Enfield: Mancunia Motorcycle Festival Rolls into Manchester for May

We’ve just been given the low-down on a new motorcycle festival that will be getting its proverbial feet wet just in time for May’s flowers – and with Royal Enfield as the official main sponsor and headlining guest of the event, we’re told we’ll also be treated to the Royal Enfield ‘global custom bike display.’

The report from VisorDown states that other bike brands present will include BMW, as well as specialty brand Langen and upcoming electric bike brand Maeving – the last of which made quite the recent splash with the reveal of their RM1, an electric machine with a swappable-battery system.

“Motorcycle Mancunia showcases the very best of UK custom motorcycles alongside major manufacturers served with the finest local coffee, beer, and killer BBQ,” states their website.

“There will be an opportunity to ‘ride before you buy’ new 2022 models, an indoor electric zone for electric bike test rides, loads of apparel, accessory and parts stands to meet and discuss their products alongside a host of stunning bike displays from the best custom builders.”

“If that wasn’t enough, a beer festival provides the refreshment showcasing local and regional brews complete with a ‘no and low’ bar if you’re riding and some of the best coffee in Manchester,” it adds.

On top of the obligatory fun time, Will Evans, the show’s co-promoter, has stated his own passion on the topic:

“We really want to bring something fresh to Manchester. We want to bring together lovers of not just bikes but music, fashion, and food.”

“We can’t wait to share this mix of brews, blades, and barbeque with Manchester.”

Stick around for the early bird ticket offer – we’re told it will be revealed shortly, so check out their website to stay tuned.

