Maeving RM1: The Retro-Electric Bike With ‘Swappable Batteries’

She’s Classic, She’s Old-School, and She’s Clean As A Whistle

British startup brand Maeving is wowing the masses with their new electric brainchild – and it’s the first pretty bike I’ve seen that boasts a dual-battery system.

(Pretty sure that’s why the 2021 models have already sold out, too…)

Let’s get into it.

Maeving’s official website states that the bike is currently available for the nod-worthy price of £4,995.00 (Tax and shipping included) – but that’s not the big news.

The big news is in the dual battery system that the motorcycle flaunts – an “intelligent Samsung dual-battery system that offers up an adequate 45 mph top speed figure as well as a 40-mile riding range per battery…with the ability to recharge in 3.5 hours using a standard electric socket.”

It’s very nostalgic (at least visually) of the batteries from Honda’s swappable battery system that we covered earlier in the year…and if the swappable battery system and this bike are made compatible further down the road, we could very likely have our eyes on one of the first motorcycles that will be primed and ready for something like the network that Gogoro eventually plans on bringing west into the Central and Western hemispheres.

More on that later.

On top of the bang-on efficiency (and handsome aesthetics), the Maeving RM1 also sports a quality Bosch ABS system, “mobile application connectivity with geofencing capabilities, and even electrically-actuated compartments that add a bit of theater to its dynamic personality.”

We’ve also got “a single round speedometer with integrated warning lights that give its handlebar bar a neat and clutter-free look, while its round headlight set-up and prominent faux fuel tank exemplify its old-school bobber look that much more.”

“Engineered by a team responsible for some of Britain’s greatest motorcycles, the Maeving RM1 has been designed for urban travel,” states Maeving’s official website.

“It’s hand-built in Coventry and uses a next-generation powertrain developed in collaboration with Bosch.”

Be sure to stick around for the 2022 model year, where we’re told by all accounts that the brand will explode into the necessity for the British startup to start working “on a global scale.”

Yes, please.

For more information on Maeving’s doings, be sure to check out their website. Drop a comment below and let us know what you think of this retro machine, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.