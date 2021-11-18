Royal Enfield “Build. Train. Race.” Calls All Women For 2022 Season

“Custom-Built To Inspire”

Royal Enfield’s ground-breaking program is now accepting applications for their next season – and Build. Train. Race. (BTR) is welcoming all women to apply.

What is BTR, you ask?

“The formula is straightforward; competitors build a race-ready machine from the provided Royal Enfield motorcycle, they train on their race bike with racing professionals and then grid up to race on the national platforms of American Flat Track or MotoAmerica (new for 2021) in a class of their own against their fellow BTR competitors,” says the descriptive on RevZilla.

“Simple enough on paper, but those few short words do little to properly describe the crucible that the BTR program is. Many of these BTR female riders have little to no experience wrenching on motorcycles, and most have zero racing experience.”

Established in 2019, RoadRacingWorld tells us that BTR’s 2022 season is now looking for riders with an extra notch or two on the belt for track riding and racing.

“In the past, BTR has sought out complete beginners, but since there will be riders returning to the program in 2022, the applications are now open to riders with experience in the discipline they are applying for. If you aren’t sure if you have the appropriate level of experience, just apply anyway!”

Applications are currently being accepted at BTR’s official website, with all applications accepted by December 1, 2021, to be considered for the 2022 season.

Be sure to spread the word – especially if you know of a talented young-and-hopeful waiting for her moment to shine on the track.

Drop a comment – we love to hear from you, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.