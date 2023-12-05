Rolling Art: U-Treasure Opens Reservations for 1/12th Scale Gold Honda Monkey Figue

We all like staring at bike art, but what about a 1/12th scale gold statue of a Limited Edition Gold Honda Monkey?

Apparently, U-Treasure is the name of the company that made this little 925 sterling silver and yellow gold replica. The statues were made to emulate the 5000 Limited Edition Z50J Monkeys that Honda created back in 1984 – the very same bike that BringATrailer’s website tells us was sold this past summer for a staggering $16,000 USD.

Reservation of the 1984 Honda Z50J Monkey Gold Limited Edition 1/12-Scale Model has officially opened four days ago, on December 1, 2023. That window will last until March 25th of next year, after which point U-Treasure’s craftsmen will begin the creative process of bringing these replicas to life.

Here’s what we know, and what to expect for the U-Treasure 1/12th-scale Honda Monkey (Item No. HG9900025200):

Material is 925 Sterling Silver, coated in Yello Gold (matte process)

Dimensions include Height (~86.4mm), Width(~112mm), and Depth (~52.6mm)

Weight is estimated to be around ~265.5g

Serial numbers will be random and engraved on the license plate

All componentry is confirmed by Honda to be accurate in sizing; as such, this is a Honda Motor Co., Ltd. official licensed product.

Wheels can be rolled

The figure will come with its own protective viewing case

U-Treasure’s 1984 Honda Z50J Monkey Gold Limited Edition 1/12-Scale Model. Media provided by U-Treasure.

What do you think of this 1984 Honda Z50J Monkey Gold Limited Edition 1/12-Scale Model?