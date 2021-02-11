Roayl Enfield Confirms Tripper Navigation System For Updated Himalayan

Alas, Tripper

It seems like we can’t cover enough news about 300cc-400cc as of late. One day it’s the Honda H’Ness CB350, the other it’s Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350. Today we have news touching down regarding the newly updated Himalayan for 2021.

At the end of January, Royal Enfield put shipments of the Himalayan on hold for time being, and it left us guessing as to why they would put off dealership orders. We assumed that Royal Enfield was planning on bringing an updated version to market, and it seems like our guesses were correct.

The updated Himalayan will come with a collection of new colorways. R.E. is adding Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver to the ever-growing lineup of available colors. Last year brought Rock Red, Lake blue and Gravel Grey; meaning you have a total of six unique colorways to pick from depending on how much ‘flash’ you’re comfortable with having on your bike.

The Tripper navigation system is now also confirmed for the bike. I feel like I’ve written 100 speculation posts regarding whether or not this system would be making its way to the Himalayan, but we can finally put rumors to rest as we have information coming from the Indian OEM themselves that it is part of the 2021 model update.

The Tripper navigation system is a gauge cluster pulled straight off of the newly introduced Meteor 350. It’s a turn-by-turn full-color navigation system aimed at keeping you on track without having to break focus to use your smartphone while riding. All of your trip data will be available on this smaller circular TFT display, and it will sync to your phone GPS to provide accurate directions in a timely manner.

The windscreen has seen a size update making it bigger overall and the updated tank supports allow for more legroom if you’re a giant like me.

News sources from India confirm that the sale price of this motorcycle has received a slight hike due to the extra features included and should put the 2021 version at a $100 premium over the previous version. The new Royal Enfield will be available in India and Europe at launch with a price of RS 2.01 Lakh ($2750 USD).