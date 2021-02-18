REV’IT!’s 2021 Sand 4 Adventure Gear Collection Is Here

The Sand Line Makes Its Fourth Appearance

REV’IT! has taken their highly versatile and successful ‘Sand’ line of equipment into 2021 with a refresh through their fourth rendition of the equipment line.

The collection will come complete with Sand 4 H20 jacket and pants, (for both men and women), Sand 4 H20 gloves, or regular Sand 4 gloves (more ventilation than the waterproof H20 counterpart).

When it comes to the Sand 4 H20 set, REV’IT! has designed it with four-season-riding in mind. The gear comes with both removable waterproof liners, and a removable thermal liner to keep the jacket perfect for multi-purpose riding in any weather condition.

When it comes to protection, key contact spots in the shoulders and elbows have been reinforced with SEEFLEX CE-level 2 armor. Much like the previous iterations of the Sand jacket, there won’t be a back protector included in this one but there is still a pocket in the event you choose to upgrade your protection in the future. Reflection points are visible all over the jacket as well, so you can feel comfortable riding at night and lower lighting-conditions.

The pants see the same treatment as the jacket, boasting both liners and the same SEEFLEX CE-level 2 armor in the knee and hip areas.

As I previously mentioned, the gloves will come in two different versions, ventilated and unventilated. The H20 version of the Sand 4 Glove has no ventilation thanks to its design being based around keeping water out with its waterproof and breathable hydratex Z-liner inner. Cow and goat leather make up the general construction.

The ventilated standard glove provides a higher level of breathability and is more optimized for riding in dry conditions thanks to its 35 air mesh outer construction. Both gloves will feature Temperfoam knuckles, TPR injected knuckles and a palm slider.

Expect more information soon regarding updates and release date since we’re approaching riding soon very quickly.