REV’IT! Wants to Celebrate Your Hometown Heroes With Gear

Nominate the People Making a Difference

In this interesting time in the world with the COVID-19 pandemic going, REV’IT! wants to recognize and reward the hometown heroes out there who are helping others in a time of dire need. The company is asking for people to nominate their “hometown or unsung heroes” and the company will select 20 of the most uplifting stories and send them $1,000 worth of motorcycle safety apparel.

The company said that its mission is always to protect riders and it sees this as a great way to continue doing that. Obvious possible nominees include doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, but it doesn’t have to be folks who work in the healthcare industry. It can be civil workers, active military, delivery drivers, food service professionals, veterans, and other essential workers. If they’re out there making a difference during the pandemic, REV’IT! wants to hear about them.

It doesn’t matter how big or small the deed is, the company wants you to let the world know the people that are making a difference. It also doesn’t have to be someone you know, it can be yourself. If you’re out there helping people in their time of need, tell REV’IT! for a chance to win some free gear. While this is a small contribution, it’s nice to see REV’IT! taking this step.

Have someone to nominate? Here’s the nomination form.