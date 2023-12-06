Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
Electric Motorcycles
Recall: Steering Columns on Certain CAKE Ösa Flex Models May Break

“Steering Column May Break Causing Loss of Steering”

CAKE’s about to do a hefty recall affecting a couple of years’ worth of their popular Ösa Flex electric models

The faulty part this time is the bike’s aluminum steering column, which we’re told could break, causing a loss of control of the bike. According to the OEMDTC, a rider emailed CAKE in mid-May after hitting a portion of the road in disrepair and, presumably, breaking their steering column. 

Since this instance, CAKE has not received any other reports of collisions, injuries, or warranty claims/service reports. While the company’s first analysis of the affected part found no defects in the material used, further analysis was done in October, with an estimated 154 Ösa Flex (MC0327) models deemed to be affected. 

CAKE is asking all riders in possession of 2020-2022 CAKE Ösa Flex models to stand by for the owner notification letters, which will go out sometime this month (December). 

Here’s who to contact in the event that you’d like further details: 

CAKE Service Support

Email: service@ridecake.com 

Cake Recall #: OSA FLEX MC0327

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline

Toll-free #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153)

NHTSA Campaign #: 23V803000

