Recall: Steering Columns on Certain CAKE Ösa Flex Models May Break

CAKE’s about to do a hefty recall affecting a couple of years’ worth of their popular Ösa Flex electric models.

The faulty part this time is the bike’s aluminum steering column, which we’re told could break, causing a loss of control of the bike. According to the OEMDTC, a rider emailed CAKE in mid-May after hitting a portion of the road in disrepair and, presumably, breaking their steering column.

CAKE’s Ösa Flex. Media provided by CAKE.

Since this instance, CAKE has not received any other reports of collisions, injuries, or warranty claims/service reports. While the company’s first analysis of the affected part found no defects in the material used, further analysis was done in October, with an estimated 154 Ösa Flex (MC0327) models deemed to be affected.

CAKE is asking all riders in possession of 2020-2022 CAKE Ösa Flex models to stand by for the owner notification letters, which will go out sometime this month (December).

CAKE’s Ösa Flex. Media provided by CAKE.

Here’s who to contact in the event that you’d like further details:

CAKE Service Support

Email: service@ridecake.com

Cake Recall #: OSA FLEX MC0327

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline

Toll-free #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153)

NHTSA Campaign #: 23V803000

CAKE’s Ösa Flex. Media provided by CAKE.

What do you think of this recent recall for CAKE‘s Osa Flex?