Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Recall: Certain Indian Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield Models Could Melt Sensor Wire

“Improperly Routed Crankshaft Position Sensor Can Cause Engine Stall”

Indian's new 2024 Chieftain.
A view of Indian's new 2024 Chieftain. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.
  • Badly positioned crankshaft position sensor could cause engine to stall
  • 1,215 units have been cited to carry this fault (~3%)
  • Affected bikes include 2023 and 2024 Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield models

Indian Motorcycles is recalling 1,215 units from their Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield ranges. 

According to the NHTSA, this recall deals with a crankshaft position sensor that has been improperly routed. If this part is not remedied, the bike could suffer an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. 

We’re told that the problem was found “based on increased risk of sensor misrouting as determined by review of manufacturing data and warranty claims.”

Two people in a canyon with Indian's 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse motorcycle.
A view of Indian’s 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Which of Indian’s Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield models have been affacted by this recall? 

The bikes cited to carry this fault include MY2023-2024 Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield motorcycles produced anywhere between May 22 and October 25 of this year. 

Here’s the official list of affected bikes: 

MAKE MODEL VIN Range YEAR
 
INDIAN CHIEFTAIN Begin : 56KTCBAA3P3419809

End : 56KTCBAA8R3423986

 2023-2024
INDIAN CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTCDBB8P3419789

End : 56KTCDBB4R3424426

 2023-2024
INDIAN CHIEFTAIN ELITE Begin : 56KTCEBB5P3419819

End : 56KTCEBB7P3420261

 2023
INDIAN CHIEFTAIN LIMITED Begin : 56KTCABB4P3419822

End : 56KTCABB4R3424389

 2023-2024
INDIAN ROADMASTER Begin : 56KTRABB4P3419852

End : 56KTRABB4R3424357

 2023-2024
INDIAN ROADMASTER DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTKDBB4P3419792

End : 56KTKDBB3R3423741

 2023-2024
INDIAN ROADMASTER ELITE Begin : 56KTKEBB9R3420333

End : 56KTKEBB5R3422757

 2024
INDIAN ROADMASTER LIMITED Begin : 56KTKABB7P3419784

End : 56KTKABB6P3423616

 2023-2024
INDIAN SPRINGFIELD Begin : 56KTHAAAXP3419799

End : 56KTHAAA8R3424390

 2023-2024
INDIAN SPRINGFIELD DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTJDBB7P3419787

End : 56KTJDBB3R3424276

 2023-2024
A person walking behind Indian's new 2024 Chieftain.
A view of Indian’s new 2024 Chieftain. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

How can I tell if my bike’s crankshaft position sensor is off? 

Of the eight warranty claims logged, every single situation experienced smoke coming from a sensor wire that happened to be in contact with the bike’s exhaust head pipe. One of these warranty claims also experienced a vehicle stall, though we’re told nobody was hurt in any of this. 

Indian's 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse motorcycle in a canyon.
A view of Indian’s 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

What can I do about this recall? 

Dealers are expected to be notified by tomorrow (December 14), with owner notifications going out on December 28th, so you’ll be notified if your bike has this issue.

If you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Indian Motorcycles or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points: 

Indian Motorcycles

  • Telephone: 1-800-765-2747

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline

  • Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
  • Website: www.nhtsa.gov 
  • NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V829000
  • NHTSA’s Recall Report #: 23V-829

Do you have a Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield that could be affected by this recall? 

*All media provided by Indian Motorcycles*