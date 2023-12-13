Recall: Certain Indian Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield Models Could Melt Sensor Wire

|
Indian Motorcycles is recalling 1,215 units from their Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield ranges.
According to the NHTSA, this recall deals with a crankshaft position sensor that has been improperly routed. If this part is not remedied, the bike could suffer an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.
We’re told that the problem was found “based on increased risk of sensor misrouting as determined by review of manufacturing data and warranty claims.”
Which of Indian’s Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield models have been affacted by this recall?
The bikes cited to carry this fault include MY2023-2024 Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield motorcycles produced anywhere between May 22 and October 25 of this year.
Here’s the official list of affected bikes:
|MAKE
|MODEL
|VIN Range
|YEAR
|INDIAN
|CHIEFTAIN
|Begin : 56KTCBAA3P3419809
End : 56KTCBAA8R3423986
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE
|Begin : 56KTCDBB8P3419789
End : 56KTCDBB4R3424426
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|CHIEFTAIN ELITE
|Begin : 56KTCEBB5P3419819
End : 56KTCEBB7P3420261
|2023
|INDIAN
|CHIEFTAIN LIMITED
|Begin : 56KTCABB4P3419822
End : 56KTCABB4R3424389
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|ROADMASTER
|Begin : 56KTRABB4P3419852
End : 56KTRABB4R3424357
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|ROADMASTER DARK HORSE
|Begin : 56KTKDBB4P3419792
End : 56KTKDBB3R3423741
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|ROADMASTER ELITE
|Begin : 56KTKEBB9R3420333
End : 56KTKEBB5R3422757
|2024
|INDIAN
|ROADMASTER LIMITED
|Begin : 56KTKABB7P3419784
End : 56KTKABB6P3423616
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|SPRINGFIELD
|Begin : 56KTHAAAXP3419799
End : 56KTHAAA8R3424390
|2023-2024
|INDIAN
|SPRINGFIELD DARK HORSE
|Begin : 56KTJDBB7P3419787
End : 56KTJDBB3R3424276
|2023-2024
How can I tell if my bike’s crankshaft position sensor is off?
Of the eight warranty claims logged, every single situation experienced smoke coming from a sensor wire that happened to be in contact with the bike’s exhaust head pipe. One of these warranty claims also experienced a vehicle stall, though we’re told nobody was hurt in any of this.
What can I do about this recall?
Dealers are expected to be notified by tomorrow (December 14), with owner notifications going out on December 28th, so you’ll be notified if your bike has this issue.
If you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Indian Motorcycles or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
|
Indian Motorcycles
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Do you have a Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield that could be affected by this recall?