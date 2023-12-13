Recall: Certain Indian Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield Models Could Melt Sensor Wire

Badly positioned crankshaft position sensor could cause engine to stall

1,215 units have been cited to carry this fault (~3%)

Affected bikes include 2023 and 2024 Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield models

Indian Motorcycles is recalling 1,215 units from their Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield ranges.

According to the NHTSA, this recall deals with a crankshaft position sensor that has been improperly routed. If this part is not remedied, the bike could suffer an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

We’re told that the problem was found “based on increased risk of sensor misrouting as determined by review of manufacturing data and warranty claims.”

A view of Indian’s 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

Which of Indian’s Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield models have been affacted by this recall?

The bikes cited to carry this fault include MY2023-2024 Chieftain/Roadmaster/Springfield motorcycles produced anywhere between May 22 and October 25 of this year.

Here’s the official list of affected bikes:

MAKE MODEL VIN Range YEAR INDIAN CHIEFTAIN Begin : 56KTCBAA3P3419809 End : 56KTCBAA8R3423986 2023-2024 INDIAN CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTCDBB8P3419789 End : 56KTCDBB4R3424426 2023-2024 INDIAN CHIEFTAIN ELITE Begin : 56KTCEBB5P3419819 End : 56KTCEBB7P3420261 2023 INDIAN CHIEFTAIN LIMITED Begin : 56KTCABB4P3419822 End : 56KTCABB4R3424389 2023-2024 INDIAN ROADMASTER Begin : 56KTRABB4P3419852 End : 56KTRABB4R3424357 2023-2024 INDIAN ROADMASTER DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTKDBB4P3419792 End : 56KTKDBB3R3423741 2023-2024 INDIAN ROADMASTER ELITE Begin : 56KTKEBB9R3420333 End : 56KTKEBB5R3422757 2024 INDIAN ROADMASTER LIMITED Begin : 56KTKABB7P3419784 End : 56KTKABB6P3423616 2023-2024 INDIAN SPRINGFIELD Begin : 56KTHAAAXP3419799 End : 56KTHAAA8R3424390 2023-2024 INDIAN SPRINGFIELD DARK HORSE Begin : 56KTJDBB7P3419787 End : 56KTJDBB3R3424276 2023-2024

A view of Indian’s new 2024 Chieftain. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

How can I tell if my bike’s crankshaft position sensor is off?

Of the eight warranty claims logged, every single situation experienced smoke coming from a sensor wire that happened to be in contact with the bike’s exhaust head pipe. One of these warranty claims also experienced a vehicle stall, though we’re told nobody was hurt in any of this.

A view of Indian’s 2024 Roadmaster Dark Horse. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

What can I do about this recall?

Dealers are expected to be notified by tomorrow (December 14), with owner notifications going out on December 28th, so you’ll be notified if your bike has this issue.

If you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Indian Motorcycles or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Indian Motorcycles Telephone: 1-800-765-2747 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

Website: www.nhtsa.gov

NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V829000

NHTSA’s Recall Report #: 23V-829

