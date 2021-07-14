Rebel Road and Bike Time Rallies Returning to Muskegon, Michigan

Corndogs, live music, tattoo contests…what’s not to love about a motorcycle rally?
Given that restrictions are finally loosening up, it’s a relief to announce the revival of a couple of well-loved favorites to Muskegon, Michigan – just in time for the heat.
Buckle up and bring some water bottles – according to a report from MLive.com, the Rebel Road Motorcycle Rally and Bike Time Rally will be packed.
Bike Time will start July 15, with Rebel Road beginning a day later.
Kyleen Gee, Rebel Road organizer, is crossing her fingers for the events.
“What our hopes are is good weather, lots of attendance, and a safe event”.
The organizers aren’t skimping on anything either – with motorcycle rallies across the country filled to overflowing, the executive director of the Child Abuse Council is preparing for a hell of a turnout.
“What we’ve been hearing from motorcycle rallies all across the country is they have been jam-packed. People are ready to get out, especially the bikers…[so] we’ve packed quite a bit into those three days.”
Here’s a list of specs for each rally:
Rebel Road Rally
WHERE: Downtown Muskegon social district (also Hackley Park/350 W. Webster Ave.)
WHEN: July 16 – 18, 2021
FEATURES: Vendors, beer garden, free live concerts, afterparties, stunt shows, Miss Rebel Road Contest, tattoo contests, raffles, camping availability, Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics (all Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 from Rebel Road volunteers. Money raised from the raffle will be donated to the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.)
SCHEDULE:
(Rebel Road camping is available at the Mart Dock starting Wednesday, July 14)
Friday, July 16
- 5 p.m. – Rally kicks off
- 5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Bitter Desire
- 5:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show
- 6:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: The Almas
- 7:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show
- 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Lines of Loyalty
- 10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Saving Abel
- 11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn
Saturday, July 17
- 11a.m. – Beer garden opens
- 11 a.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available)
- 11:30 a.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: John Lip Band
- 1 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Innuendo
- 2 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
- 2 p.m. – Miss Rebel Road 2021 biker pageant
- 2:30 p.m. – Rebel Road’s annual tattoo contest
- 3 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Foundation
- 4 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
- 4:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Core Locked
- 6 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Revelations
- 6 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
- 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Coldville
- 9 p.m. – Raffle draws
- 10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Sponge
- 11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn
Sunday, July 18
- Noon – MUSIC ARTIST: Romans Vale
- Noon – Reckless Stunts Show
- 1:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Stone Free
- 3:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Buster Blues Band
- 5 p.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes
WHY YOU SHOULD GO: The rally is organized by (and fundraises for) the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County – so get out there and help a good cause!
Muskegon Bike Time Rally
WHERE: Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive in downtown Muskegon
WHEN: July 15 – 18, 2021
FEATURES: Free live concerts, free access to the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds, a Harley-Davidson demo truck that will feature 17 motorcycles to test ride, cornhole competitions, arm-wrestling championships, self-guided scenic rides throughout the Muskegon area, camping, multiple ways to win prizes from Bike Time, a Hot Babe Bike Wash, the Ride-in Bike Show, bikini contests, dad bod contests, and a patriot ride.
SCHEDULE:
Thursday, July 15
- Noon – Bike Time road rally
- Noon – Camping opens
- Noon – Pick up a Road Rally passport for chances to win prizes
Friday, July 16
- 9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens
- 9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.
- Noon – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 6 p.m.
- 4 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration
- 5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Chad Flores
- 5:30 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament
- 7:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Group Therapy Band
Saturday, July 17
- 9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens
- 9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.
- 10 a.m. – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 3 p.m.
- 10 a.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest Registration
- 1 p.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest
- 1 p.m. – Ride-in Bike Show
- 3 p.m. – Bike Time Bikini Contest
- 4 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Mr. Whooha
- 4:30 p.m. – Bike Time Dad Bod Competition
- 7 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Rocket Queen
- 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Project 90 Band
- 9:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Let There Be Rock
Sunday, July 18
- 11 a.m. – Annual Patriot Ride
- 4 p.m. – Camping ends
- 6 p.m. – Turn in Road Rally passport for prizes
WHY YOU SHOULD GO: Bike Time’s Annual Patriot Ride features a 90-minute ride in the Muskegon area, with funds donated to a local charity.
Enjoy the memories, and make sure to wave if you see us bikers at WebBikeWorld motoring around!
