Rebel Road and Bike Time Rallies Returning to Muskegon, Michigan

Corndogs, live music, tattoo contests…what’s not to love about a motorcycle rally?

Given that restrictions are finally loosening up, it’s a relief to announce the revival of a couple of well-loved favorites to Muskegon, Michigan – just in time for the heat.

Buckle up and bring some water bottles – according to a report from MLive.com, the Rebel Road Motorcycle Rally and Bike Time Rally will be packed.

Bike Time will start July 15, with Rebel Road beginning a day later.

Kyleen Gee, Rebel Road organizer, is crossing her fingers for the events.

“What our hopes are is good weather, lots of attendance, and a safe event”.

The organizers aren’t skimping on anything either – with motorcycle rallies across the country filled to overflowing, the executive director of the Child Abuse Council is preparing for a hell of a turnout.

“What we’ve been hearing from motorcycle rallies all across the country is they have been jam-packed. People are ready to get out, especially the bikers…[so] we’ve packed quite a bit into those three days.”

Here’s a list of specs for each rally:



Rebel Road Rally

WHERE: Downtown Muskegon social district (also Hackley Park/350 W. Webster Ave.)

WHEN: July 16 – 18, 2021

FEATURES: Vendors, beer garden, free live concerts, afterparties, stunt shows, Miss Rebel Road Contest, tattoo contests, raffles, camping availability, Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics (all Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 from Rebel Road volunteers. Money raised from the raffle will be donated to the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.)

SCHEDULE:

(Rebel Road camping is available at the Mart Dock starting Wednesday, July 14)

Friday, July 16

5 p.m. – Rally kicks off

5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Bitter Desire

5:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show

6:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: The Almas

7:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show

8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Lines of Loyalty

10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Saving Abel

11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn

Saturday, July 17

11a.m. – Beer garden opens

11 a.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available)

11:30 a.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: John Lip Band

1 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Innuendo

2 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show

2 p.m. – Miss Rebel Road 2021 biker pageant

2:30 p.m. – Rebel Road’s annual tattoo contest

3 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Foundation

4 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show

4:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Core Locked

6 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Revelations

6 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show

8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Coldville

9 p.m. – Raffle draws

10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Sponge

11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn

Sunday, July 18

Noon – MUSIC ARTIST: Romans Vale

Noon – Reckless Stunts Show

1:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Stone Free

3:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Buster Blues Band

5 p.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes

WHY YOU SHOULD GO: The rally is organized by (and fundraises for) the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County – so get out there and help a good cause!

Muskegon Bike Time Rally

WHERE: Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive in downtown Muskegon

WHEN: July 15 – 18, 2021

FEATURES: Free live concerts, free access to the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds, a Harley-Davidson demo truck that will feature 17 motorcycles to test ride, cornhole competitions, arm-wrestling championships, self-guided scenic rides throughout the Muskegon area, camping, multiple ways to win prizes from Bike Time, a Hot Babe Bike Wash, the Ride-in Bike Show, bikini contests, dad bod contests, and a patriot ride.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 15

Noon – Bike Time road rally

Noon – Camping opens

Noon – Pick up a Road Rally passport for chances to win prizes

Friday, July 16

9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens

9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.

Noon – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 6 p.m.

4 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration

5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Chad Flores

5:30 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament

7:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Group Therapy Band

Saturday, July 17

9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens

9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 3 p.m.

10 a.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest Registration

1 p.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest

1 p.m. – Ride-in Bike Show

3 p.m. – Bike Time Bikini Contest

4 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Mr. Whooha

4:30 p.m. – Bike Time Dad Bod Competition

7 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Rocket Queen

8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Project 90 Band

9:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Let There Be Rock

Sunday, July 18

11 a.m. – Annual Patriot Ride

4 p.m. – Camping ends

6 p.m. – Turn in Road Rally passport for prizes

WHY YOU SHOULD GO: Bike Time’s Annual Patriot Ride features a 90-minute ride in the Muskegon area, with funds donated to a local charity.

Enjoy the memories, and make sure to wave if you see us bikers at WebBikeWorld motoring around!