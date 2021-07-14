Motorcycle NewsHarley DavidsonMotorcycle Rally News

Rebel Road and Bike Time Rallies Returning to Muskegon, Michigan

an anttendee of the Rebel Road Bike Rally shows off his sweet ride

Corndogs, live music, tattoo contests…what’s not to love about a motorcycle rally?

Given that restrictions are finally loosening up, it’s a relief to announce the revival of a couple of well-loved favorites to Muskegon, Michigan – just in time for the heat.

a view of the 2019 Rebel Road Bike Rally

Buckle up and bring some water bottles – according to a report from MLive.com, the Rebel Road Motorcycle Rally and Bike Time Rally will be packed.

Bike Time will start July 15, with Rebel Road beginning a day later. 

Participants of the Miss Rebel Road Contest
Kyleen Gee, Rebel Road organizer, is crossing her fingers for the events.

“What our hopes are is good weather, lots of attendance, and a safe event”.

The organizers aren’t skimping on anything either – with motorcycle rallies across the country filled to overflowing, the executive director of the Child Abuse Council is preparing for a hell of a turnout.

“What we’ve been hearing from motorcycle rallies all across the country is they have been jam-packed. People are ready to get out, especially the bikers…[so] we’ve packed quite a bit into those three days.”

Here’s a list of specs for each rally:

Rebel Road Rally

WHERE: Downtown Muskegon social district (also Hackley Park/350 W. Webster Ave.)

WHEN: July 16 – 18, 2021

FEATURES: Vendors, beer garden, free live concerts, afterparties, stunt shows, Miss Rebel Road Contest, tattoo contests, raffles, camping availability, Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics (all Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 from Rebel Road volunteers. Money raised from the raffle will be donated to the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.)

SCHEDULE:

(Rebel Road camping is available at the Mart Dock starting Wednesday, July 14)

Friday, July 16

  • 5 p.m. – Rally kicks off
  • 5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Bitter Desire
  • 5:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show
  • 6:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: The Almas
  • 7:30 p.m. – Reckless Stunts Show
  • 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Lines of Loyalty
  • 10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Saving Abel
  • 11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn

Saturday, July 17

  • 11a.m. – Beer garden opens
  • 11 a.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available)
  • 11:30 a.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: John Lip Band
  • 1 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Innuendo
  • 2 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
  • 2 p.m. – Miss Rebel Road 2021 biker pageant
  • 2:30 p.m. – Rebel Road’s annual tattoo contest
  • 3 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Foundation
  • 4 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
  • 4:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Core Locked
  • 6 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Revelations
  • 6 p.m. – Reckless Stunt Show
  • 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Coldville
  • 9 p.m. – Raffle draws
  • 10 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Sponge
  • 11:30 p.m. – Afterparty at Mike’s Inn

Sunday, July 18

  • Noon – MUSIC ARTIST: Romans Vale
  • Noon – Reckless Stunts Show
  • 1:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Stone Free
  • 3:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Buster Blues Band
  • 5 p.m. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes

WHY YOU SHOULD GO: The rally is organized by (and fundraises for) the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County – so get out there and help a good cause!

a view of the Muskegon Bike Time Rally
Muskegon Bike Time Rally

WHERE: Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive in downtown Muskegon

WHEN: July 15 – 18, 2021

FEATURES: Free live concerts, free access to the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds, a Harley-Davidson demo truck that will feature 17 motorcycles to test ride, cornhole competitions, arm-wrestling championships, self-guided scenic rides throughout the Muskegon area, camping, multiple ways to win prizes from Bike Time, a Hot Babe Bike Wash, the Ride-in Bike Show, bikini contests, dad bod contests, and a patriot ride. 

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 15

  • Noon – Bike Time road rally
  • Noon – Camping opens
  • Noon – Pick up a Road Rally passport for chances to win prizes

Friday, July 16

  • 9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens
  • 9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.
  • Noon – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 6 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration
  • 5 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Chad Flores
  • 5:30 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament
  • 7:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Group Therapy Band

Saturday, July 17

  • 9 a.m. – Hot Rod Harley-Davidson grounds opens
  • 9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson demo truck available until 4 p.m.
  • 10 a.m. – Hot Babe Bike Wash station open until 3 p.m.
  • 10 a.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest Registration
  • 1 p.m. – West Michigan Arm Wrestling Contest 
  • 1 p.m. – Ride-in Bike Show 
  • 3 p.m. – Bike Time Bikini Contest
  • 4 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Mr. Whooha
  • 4:30 p.m. – Bike Time Dad Bod Competition
  • 7 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Rocket Queen
  • 8 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Project 90 Band
  • 9:30 p.m. – MUSIC ARTIST: Let There Be Rock

Sunday, July 18

  • 11 a.m. – Annual Patriot Ride
  • 4 p.m. – Camping ends
  • 6 p.m. – Turn in Road Rally passport for prizes

WHY YOU SHOULD GO: Bike Time’s Annual Patriot Ride features a 90-minute ride in the Muskegon area, with funds donated to a local charity.

Downtown Muskegon showcases the Rebel Road Bike Rally
Enjoy the memories, and make sure to wave if you see us bikers at WebBikeWorld motoring around!

