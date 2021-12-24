Rare Britten V1000 Under Maintenance at Museum of New Zealand

An ultra rare race bike has just been installed in the Museum of New Zealand – and with only 10 bikes ever made, it’s a special sight to behold.

The Britten V1000 – named after a man of the same surname – was originally handbuilt in the early 1990s by John Britten and a few choice friends based out of Christchurch, New Zealand. Wikipedia tells us that “the bike went on to win the Battle of the Twins in Daytona International Speedway’s Daytona Bike Week festivities in the United States and set several world speed records.”

There’s apparently a Britten V1000 that makes the rounds at vintage events at Road America in Wisconsin, so if you’re needing to stay local, you’ve got one to stare at – though RideApart also lists a very important detail about the machine in the New Zealand museum that’s made it almost priceless in value for a pair of peepers.

“You see, rather than remove the bike entirely from public view, they’ve instead stripped that familiar pink and blue bodywork off of it. The result is that visitors can now take a long look at a side of the Britten V1000 that even fewer people have probably ever seen.”

“This very special bike is now standing naked in the Museum, so anyone curious to get a closer look at what’s under all that bodywork now has the perfect opportunity.”

*Title media sourced from RideApart*