Rally For Rangers Donates Motorcycles to Fight Poaching of Endangered Species

Protecting Animals and World Heritage Sites

Rally for Rangers is a nonprofit started by a former U.S. National Park Ranger. The program seeks to stop the illegal poaching of endangered species and protect amazing places like world heritage sites. The nonprofit delivers motorcycles to national parks around the globe so that the personnel there can patrol and protect these areas and animals.

By the end of 2020, the organization will have delivered 125 motorcycles to parks. Now there is a Kickstarter campaign to raise $25,000 to shoot a documentary about the organization’s efforts.

“I was fortunate to shoot some initial footage for this project in Nepal last fall, and I was moved to the core not only by the grandeur and beauty of the country but by its people and culture, as well,” said Eric Daft, Creative Director for the documentary. “The need for these bikes is real. Rally for Rangers has mobilized like-minded volunteers to make an immediate difference, and my hope is that this film can help shed light on just how critical the need is and how impactful their organization is on the ground.”

The Kickstarter hopes to raise $25,000 by March 22. At the time of this writing, the campaign is close. It’s at $23,049. It’s only a little bit further to go to get this project fully funded, which I think would be great for the motorcycling community and this organization’s mission. You can check out the Kickstarter page here to donate.