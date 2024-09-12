Quad Lock – The Ultimate Mount & Accessory Review

Quad Lock – More Than Just a Phone Mount

First things first, let’s all agree on one thing. Phones have become an essential part of our everyday lives.

There’s no shame in that. We’ve all been around long enough to watch cell phones evolve from a means of communication into a supercomputer that can assist with almost every aspect of our day-to-day activities. Texting, streaming, researching, reminders, alarms, tracking – you name it. Your phone plays a role in almost every part of your life.

So it’s a no-brainer that you’d want to take it with you when you’re out tearing up the city streets or cruising through the backroads. Sure, you could put it in your pocket, but what if there was a way to safely secure it in a way that allowed you to utilize it while riding?

Introducing Quad Lock

Handlebar, Fork, Brakes? Quad Lock Has a Mount for That

No matter what you ride, or how you ride, the chances are Quad Lock has a mount for you. In fact, their product offering expands beyond the motorcycle world with options for your car, bicycle, off-road vehicles, and more!

Each Quad Lock mount utilizes their proprietary phone cases that sport the iconic “Quad Lock” feature on the back. The mounts are foolproof and work tirelessly to keep your device firmly secured in place.

Over the course of 6 weeks, we’ve had the pleasure of reviewing multiple Quad Lock mounts, accessories, and more! Each accessory has been vigorously tested on either a motorcycle or scooter to bring you an in-depth review.

Phone Cases – MAG or No MAG?

With Quad Lock, it all starts with the case!

Each Quad Lock case features it’s secure locking mechanism that is compatible with all twist lock mounts. The locking mechanism is what will gain you access to their complete line of mounts, accessories, and more that sports the male-end of the lock!

Aside from the locking mechanism, the cases are very robust and are capable of protecting your device from impact. A tough polycarbonate core and TPU edge-to-edge outer shell work together for reliable protection.

The case itself has a slim profile and soft outer material that is pleasant to hold. While the case isn’t as slim as my previous case, I didn’t expect it to be. Here’s my reasoning: The phone case and mount are the only things securing my device from crashing and skipping across the asphalt.

Needless to say, a bit of bulk on the back to secure the locking mechanism in place is more than welcome! With that being said, the case doesn’t feel beefy. There isn’t a noticeable change in my pocket, nor does it add considerable weight. I think Quad Lock did a good job at keeping the case thin.

The original case and MAG case have subtle differences, with some being more noticeable than others. Marco tested out the original case, while I had the MAG case. Here are our findings between the two:

MAG vs Original Case

In the hand, the case feels great. As I’ve mentioned, it’s not overly slim but also not bulky. The buttons on the case to operate the volume and power are very responsive, produce a satisfying click, and line up perfectly with the buttons on my phone.

The first difference between the MAG case and the Original case is the thickness. The MAG case is slimmer by over half a millimeter. This difference is not very noticeable, and can only be found around the edges of the Quad Lock feature on the back. Aside from that area, the two cases appear to be the same.

As the name suggests, the case has embedded magnets that allow it to work with Apple’s MagSafe accessories, as well as Quad Locks own line of magnetic mounts and accessories. The neodymium h2H nickel-plated magnets are fairly strong and hold my phone/accessories firmly in place.

As is the case with the Original case, the MAG case is wireless charging compatible and works with all Quad Lock Twist, Lock Mounts and Heads, and accessories. With the MAG case, you also gain access to their line of MAG Mounts and Heads, and accessories. I’ll cover a few of these in more depth below.

The Original Case is only compatible with non-MAG mounts is a tad bulkier in profile due to the twist-lock mechanism. It uses this locking system exclusively but remains a very easy-to-use product. The MAG case’s added magnetic functionality means that it makes for easier and faster mounting while retaining compatibility with the entirety of Quad Lock existing product line.

Take a hint from Quad Lock, Apple!

Motorcycle Use

As each make of motorcycle is unique, Quad Lock has had to adapt to the market and produce a variety of different mount options. Options range from around the handlebars, onto the handlebars via a clamp, fork stems, brake/clutch perches, and more!

Once you’ve picked your preferred mounting location/method, you are given various options for the mount itself. Quad Lock offers their standard mount, along with Pro options and in some cases Chrome & Large configurations.

For my Sportster, I opted to go with the Handlebar Mount Pro. My bars are 25mm in diameter and had plenty of room for the mount near the speedometer. I chose the Pro mount as it’s made out of more robust materials, as well as a black anodised finish that blended perfectly with my Harley’s aesthetic. Continue reading for a break down on the differences between the Pro & Non-Pro mount options.

Installation

The Quad Lock mount was installed in almost the same amount of time it took me to get it out of the box. For me, installation began by identifying my bar diameter, and then inserting the correct sized ring bearing into the mount opening. With the correct bearing in place, a quick tightening of the screw had my mount in securely in place.

After that, all that’s left is to connect the head with the locking mechanism to the mounting arm. This is done by removing the pre-installed bolt and replacing it with the one provided in the box. Alternatively, you can mount the wireless charging head to the arm should you choose.

In my case, I mounted a knuckle adapter onto the arm first. I used the adjustable swivel feature of the knuckle head to allow me to position my phone in such a way that I could film using the front-facing camera while riding. This was partly made possible thanks to the vibration dampener I installed onto my mount, but more on that later.

As a word of caution – ensure your device will not make contact with your gas tank when your bars are turned all the way. Should it make contact, adjust your mounting location accordingly.

Vibration Dampener – What is it and Do I Need it?

Yes, absolutely, 1000 times yes. You need a vibration dampener!

Quad Lock’s solution to combating vibration is simple, yet extremely effective. The vibration dampener they sell features a dual chassis suspension system with precision engineered silicone grommets that reduces vibration to your device by over 90%.

The device affixes to the mounting arm, and is then covered by the locking head. This barrier between the two pieces reduces vibration and protects your device.

Motorcycles produce a ton of vibration that can be extremely harmful for your phone. This is caused by not only the engine, but uneven surfaces in the road, wind, and more! Inside your smartphone is a stabilization module that is used for modern day cameras. The vibration produced by your motorcycle can damage that module, rendering it useless and unusable.

Aside from that, the vibration dampener makes the mount far more enjoyable to use. On my Harley, for instance, the handlebars experience a lot of vibration while riding. Because I’ve chosen to mount my Quad Lock on the bars, the vibration dampener allows me to be able to see my phone screen while riding. Without it, the vibration would make it nearly impossible to read my GPS.

How Effective is the Mount While Riding?

I’ve put in hundreds of kilometers using my Quad Lock mount and haven’t had even the slightest of issue with it. The mount firmly holds my device in place without fail. The vibration dampener makes a tremendous difference with reducing harmful vibrations to my phone. I love being able to have my phone in a convenient location for GPS, music, and more while riding.

What About Ebikes and Escooters?

If you’re a fan of electric bikes and e-scooters, Quad Lock has also got you covered. They have specific mounts for road bicycles which fit provided that you have enough room on your handlebars.

Ebikes and e-scooters typically utilize riser handlebars and also use up precious room for displays and throttles, both of which can make it problematic to find a mount that fits properly.

If you ever want to mount 3 phones to your ebike for Pokemon Go….

Additionally, the handlebars are way thinner than the ones you would find on a motorcycle. If you really love the look of Quad Lock’s motorcycle mounts, they’ll fit but the Large style ones don’t come with a spacer that’s thick enough to accommodate thin handlebars.

As they say, the right tool for the right job.

Pro vs Non-Pro

Quad Lock’s mounts come in two different styles: pro and non pro. Pretty simple right? There’s more to it than meets the eye.

The key differences between Pro and Non-Pro Quad Lock mounts primarily come down to the materials used, durability, and the performance enhancements:

Material and Build Quality: Pro mounts are made with CNC-machined anodized aluminum which gives them a more premium and robust feel. The aluminum provides super strength and durability which is what you want in harsher riding environments. The non-pro versions use a durable polycarbonate and TPU which stack up well but are not as heavy-duty as the aluminum materials used in Pro mounts.



Pro mounts are made with CNC-machined anodized aluminum which gives them a more premium and robust feel. The aluminum provides super strength and durability which is what you want in harsher riding environments. The non-pro versions use a durable polycarbonate and TPU which stack up well but are not as heavy-duty as the aluminum materials used in Pro mounts. Aesthetic and Design: This one’s objective. I personally do not like chromey materials as it’s not an aesthetic that is popular on ebikes and escooters. However, motorcycles will chrome things out so if you’re a stickler for matching aesthetic, you might opt for the chrome design. Luckily, Quad Lock offers a sleek matte black which I think looks fantastic.

This one’s objective. I personally do not like chromey materials as it’s not an aesthetic that is popular on ebikes and escooters. However, motorcycles will chrome things out so if you’re a stickler for matching aesthetic, you might opt for the chrome design. Luckily, Quad Lock offers a sleek matte black which I think looks fantastic. Durability: Both motorcycle mounts and bicycle mounts come in Pro and Non-Pro versions. Comparatively, Pro materials are designed to withstand more rugged use and harsher environments, especially for activities like off-road biking or motorcycling. They are less likely to wear out over time due to the higher-quality materials.



Both motorcycle mounts and bicycle mounts come in Pro and Non-Pro versions. Comparatively, Pro materials are designed to withstand more rugged use and harsher environments, especially for activities like off-road biking or motorcycling. They are less likely to wear out over time due to the higher-quality materials. Price: Pro versions can cost anywhere between 30% to 50%. For instance, the Handlebar Mount is $100, the Handlebar Mount PRO is $130, and the Handlebar Mount PRO Chrome is $150. Is it worth it? We think so. The premium materials use mean that you’ll only ever need to buy it once. The quickest thing you’ll likely be swapping out is the case if you ever change your phone.

Pro versions can cost anywhere between 30% to 50%. For instance, the Handlebar Mount is $100, the Handlebar Mount PRO is $130, and the Handlebar Mount PRO Chrome is $150. Is it worth it? We think so. The premium materials use mean that you’ll only ever need to buy it once. The quickest thing you’ll likely be swapping out is the case if you ever change your phone. Performance and Stability: Between Pro and Non-Pro versions, we didn’t find any discernable difference in its ability to resist vibration and maintain stability. Both the CNC aluminum and polycarbonate material are rugged but vibrations travel through them nonetheless. For this reason, Quad Lock offers a vibration dampener accessory for purchase which we touched on above.



Other Quad Lock Thoughts From Our wBW Team

Jared, one of our seasoned reviewers, got his hands on the 1″ ball mount and a vibration dampener.

I chose to order a 1” ball mount, and the vibration dampener. I also have the handlebar mount, but the bars of my KTM Superduke GT just didn’t allow the placement I was looking for. My setup uses a 1” extension arm I had from another brand, and the Quad Lock mount now sits exactly where I wanted.

The first surprise I had was the phone case itself. I worried it would feel cheap and be much thicker than I would like. The quality of the case is first-rate, and thin. It has a strong magnetic connection with all the Magsafe chargers I already had for my iPhone. It took me just a short time to develop some muscle memory aligning the phone case and the Quad Lock mount. I would fumble about while sitting in the saddle fully geared up, trying to secure the phone. That was not a Quad Lock problem, that was a me problem. Now, it is quick and simple and the phone is solid. The vibration dampener does a great job, and overall I am loving the product family.

Do I have any complaints? Just one really, price. I need Quad Lock to offer some sort of loyalty or multi buy discount. I have 4 bikes, and I can quickly see how I will need to shell out almost $500 to have mounts on all the machines I ride. First world problems I guess.

Well done Quad Lock, you do indeed live up to the hype.

Quad Lock’s Got Tons Of Accessories To Offer

Wait, you thought Quad Lock only made bike mounts? Guess again.

Quad Lock has a wide range of accessories and mount options to incorporate your new Quad Lock case into your day-to-day life. Options range from rings/stands for easy handling to wireless chargers.

The team at Quad Lock was generous enough to send me a few accessories to try out and I must say… I’m pretty impressed.

Weatherproof Wireless Phone Charger

Let’s start with the weatherproof wireless phone charger.

I was sent the USB Weatherproof Wireless Charging Head. This CE/FCC-certified IP66 water-resistant charger is capable of 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging with a minimum recommended input of 5V.

Funnily enough, I asked Quad Lock not to send me this accessory as I didn’t want to mess around with the wiring on my bike. I’m not sure what I had in mind originally, but the installation was a breeze!

The charging head mounted directly onto my Handlebar Mount Pro. I needed only to remove and then re-fasten one screw. Simple! If you don’t have the Pro, don’t worry. This charger is compatible with all of Quad Lock’s motorcycle mounts.

From there, I ran the cable down my forks and underneath the gas tank to where I have an adapter that my trickle charger plugs into when I put my bike into storage for the winter. Quad Lock includes a Waterproof 12V to USB Smart Adapter that allows me to have a plug-and-play connection between the charging head and battery.

The wireless charger came with a handful of USB-C to USB cables in various sizes for an optimal fit on your bike. The smart adapter, however, was only one length and it was extremely long. Thankfully, the kit included black zip ties so that I could tie up the loose cables.

Having the wireless charger was a huge convenience on longer rides. I could turn the GPS on my phone and leave it unlocked without worrying about my battery life. The On/Off button was a huge plus for me (my battery health people will know what I’m talking about!) as I didn’t want my phone on charge for every ride.

Waterproof 12V to USB Smart Adapter

As previously mentioned, Quad Lock includes a Smart Adapter in their shipment to me. To my surprise, this adapter allowed me to connect the USB Wireless charging head to my existing trickle-charger plug in for power. I was over the moon with not having to touch my battery and play around with the wiring.

I found this adapter to be extremely handy aside from the overly long aforementioned cables. Undoubtedly I could’ve done a better job of running my cables, but nonetheless I had so much excess after installation the adapter that I couldn’t find a secure enough spot to tuck them away. I’d love to see Quad Lock include various cable sizes like the wireless charging head to avoid this.

The Smart Adapter module had an on and off switch as well as an Auto feature. The Auto function will keep the device off until the input voltage rises above 13.5V, and automatically turns it off when it drops below 12.5V. This was a super convenient way to ensure I had power when I needed it without draining my battery while it wasn’t in use.

For those of you who don’t have an existing plug-in wired to your battery, Quad Lock includes that cable in the box as well. Installation seems simple enough but please follow your bike manufacturer’s recommendations for uninstalling the battery.

MAG Dual Desktop Wireless Charger

Similar to the wireless charging head is Quad Lock’s MAG Dual Desktop Wireless Charger. This handy mount sports a wireless charging head for your phone, as well as a wireless charging pad for 1 accessory.

For someone like myself, who works primarily from home, this mount got a lot of use! The head makes use of both the Quad Lock feature, as well as magnets to hold your phone in place. Please be aware that this mount is only compatible with the MAG case!

Charging is fast and reliable with outputs up to 15W for fast charging. The charger plugs directly into your computer with a USB, or into the wall with the use of an adapter. The charging feature was convenient, but I would’ve preferred an option to turn that on and off for times when I want to use it as a mount only.

The charging pad quickly became the home of my AirPod Pros. Aside from them, I don’t own many wireless charging accessories. Long gone are the days of dead headphones at the gym. This added more value to my day-to-day than you could imagine!

I was a big fan of the adjustability of the head and arm, allowing me to position my phone screen at the optimal angle. I kept mine on my work desk, but the MAG Dual Deskotp Wireless Charger would make a fine addition to a bedside table as well.

Car Vent Mount

You’ve got a mount for your motorcycle, bedside table, and office, but what do you do on a rainy day?

Of course, an inclusive line of mounts wouldn’t be complete without an option for your car.

I opted for Quad Lock’s vent mount to replace the Spigen magnet mount I had installed originally. This mount works by having the mounting arm extend into the air vent and then tightened onto the back of the directional sliders. As is the case with Quad Lock, the car vent mount sports the Quad Lock feature and an optional magnet to securely hold your device in place.

The mount itself feels tough, and durable, and does its intended job well. Installation was simple and was ready to use in little to no time. Much like the motorcycle mount, you need to insert your case into the Quad Lock feature and twist to lock your phone in place.

Fortunately, this mount is available for both the MAG cases and original case! While I went with the vent mount, other options are available. Should you prefer, Quad Lock also offers mounts such as a windscreen suction mount or a dashboard adhesive.

Phone Case MAG Wallet

Exclusive to their MAG line of phone cases is Quad Lock’s MAG Wallet. This convenient card pouch mounts securely to the back of your MAG case using both magnets and the Quad Lock feature. It can store up to three cards at once, however I found two to be the optimal amount as it becomes fairly stiff and hard to access with three.

The wallet is not compatible with other MagSafe cases. This is due to the aforementioned Quad Lock feature on the wallet. While this may come as a disappointment to those without a Quad Lock MAG case, it’s actually a huge plus in my opinion.

The Quad Lock fits snugly in place on my MAG case and prevents the wallet from sliding off. Other wallets, such as the MagSafe Wallet by Apple, rely solely on the magnets to hold it in place. This design does not bode well for forces from the side that can easily slide the wallet off your phone case.

As for the wallet itself, it’s a fairly sleek design but does add a fair amount of thickness to your phone, however, I found the convenience factor of not having to carry a wallet a fair tradeoff. The material is smooth to the touch but does not create a slippery surface. Because it’s firmly mounted in place, the wallet gave me additional grip on my phone.

Is Quad Lock The Way to Go?

With digital marketplaces like Amazon & AliExpress, the market for phone accessories is oversaturated with cheap, unreliable junk. While the price points may be appealing, are you willing to sacrifice performance?

What happens if/when your phone mount fails? Unlike a car, you don’t have the safety net of an interior cabin to catch it. If the mount fails while riding, you can kiss your device goodbye. What’s more expensive? A reputable, high-quality mount, such as one by Quad Lock, or a new phone?

Aside from that, the Quad Lock case has never been more versatile! The wide variety of mounts and accessories available far exceed what’s been covered in this review. One case gains you access to an entire breadth that all make use of the same mounting connection.

In our opinion, Quad Lock is the way to go! While the price point may be higher than what’s available elsewhere, the quality and reliability is unmatched and a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to bring their device along for the ride.