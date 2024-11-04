Kriega Roam 34 Backpack Hands-On Review

Breakdown The Kriega Roam 34 Backpack, crafted with RSD waxed cotton and 1000D Cordura®, combines classic style with advanced functionality. Featuring the Quadloc-Lite™ harness for all-day comfort, a roll-top waterproof closure, and expandable storage, it's the perfect choice for riders needing style and performance. Design & Functionality 100 Build Quality 100 Storage 100 Weight & Comfort 90 Value for Money 85 Pros Stylish combination of classic design and modern functionality. Quadloc-Lite harness provides exceptional comfort and weight distribution. Expandable capacity accommodates extra gear, including a full-face helmet. Roll-top closure keeps belongings secure and dry in various weather conditions. Durable construction from high-quality materials ensures long-term use. Optional features like the Hydrapak Reservoir and Roam Harness Pocket enhance utility. Cons Higher price point may deter budget-conscious riders. Size may feel bulky for shorter rides without additional gear. Optional accessories sold separately. 95 Buy Now RevZilla Kriega USA

Kriega’s Roam 34 Backpack

While scrolling through Instagram one day, I stumbled upon a photo of a rider, backpack strapped tightly, navigating a rugged mountain trail with ease. The pack had this cool, classic style that looked both vintage and tactical, not overly bulky but built for endurance. I zoomed in, catching sight of the logo: Kriega. It was the Roam 34 Backpack, a blend of waxed cotton and Cordura® that gave it that unique look I couldn’t stop thinking about. I immediately reached out to Kriega, hoping to test it myself. Here’s my experience with the Roam 34, the ultimate companion for my rides.

First Impressions

There’s nothing better than coming home to a large box filled with motorcycle goodies on your porch. A huge shoutout goes out to Helmet House for making this review possible. When I first got my hands on the Kriega Roam 34 Backpack, I could tell this was a bag designed with a purpose and an eye for quality. The materials feel rugged yet refined, with a waxed cotton finish that’s both weather-resistant and stylish enough to wear anywhere, from city streets to winding backroads. It’s not only well-built but looks great—striking the perfect balance between modern utility and a classic aesthetic. Once on, the comfort is immediately noticeable; the Quadloc-Lite™ harness sits securely without weighing down my shoulders, making it easy to forget I’m carrying a full load. And speaking of load, this bag is spacious! Whether it’s a quick day trip or a longer ride, it offers plenty of room to store gear without feeling bulky or oversized. All in all, the Roam 34 makes an excellent first impression, giving a sense of reliability and ease that every rider will appreciate.

Built for the Road

The Kriega Roam 34 Backpack shines in both style and utility, crafted from Roland Sands Design’s heavy-duty waxed cotton paired with durable 1000D Cordura®. The Roam 34 comes in either black or ranger. Its construction offers a nod to classic design, giving it a rugged yet refined look that fits as well on an urban commute as it does on a cross-country ride. One of the standout features is the Quadloc-Lite™ harness system, which transfers weight from the shoulders to the chest and body. This makes it exceptionally comfortable for long rides, reducing strain and providing freedom of movement, especially in the underarm area. With a simple click-in, click-out design, the harness doesn’t need constant adjustment, a small but significant convenience for riders on the go.

Functionality is further enhanced by the roll-top closure, designed to keep contents dry in unpredictable weather, including a waterproof pouch specifically for laptops and electronics, known as the Roll-Top Drypack. The backpack features an expandable section that increases its capacity from 22 to 30 liters, perfect for both light and heavy packing days. The fleece-lined pocket adds a touch of luxury and safety for delicate items, while an organizer pocket keeps smaller essentials neatly arranged. Heavy-duty YKK zippers ensure secure closures, while reflective panels on the harness increase visibility during night rides.

The Roam 34 also features a sissy bar attachment strap, allowing you to secure the backpack behind you while riding instead of wearing it. I must admit, I was initially nervous about this setup, as it felt unconventional to not have the bag directly on my back. To ensure it stayed put, I utilized the hidden waist straps to reinforce the bag tightly to the sissy bar. On my first trial, I found myself consistently reaching back to confirm that the bag was still there. To my surprise, it holds up nicely and does not move at all while riding. The only time I noticed any movement was when I parked on my kickstand; the bag would begin to slip off the seat, but it still held on securely. This option is fantastic for longer journeys where you might prefer to take the load off your shoulders, giving you peace of mind and comfort during extended rides.

Lastly, the Roam 34’s materials are highly abrasion-resistant, with Hypalon reinforcements on the outer flap to withstand daily wear and tear. Its weatherproofing holds up impressively well, making it as functional for off-road adventure as it is for urban commutes. All told, the Roam 34 doesn’t just carry your gear—it does so with a unique blend of style, durability, and comfort that makes every journey feel a bit more prepared.

Additional Features: Hydrapak Reservoir and Harness Pocket

To elevate the functionality of the Roam 34 Backpack, consider investing in the Hydrapak Reservoir Elite Heavy Duty ($55.99) and the Roam Harness Pocket ($45.99). These premium accessories not only enhance the backpack’s usability but also ensure that you’re equipped for any adventure that comes your way.

The Hydrapak Reservoir Elite is crafted from ultra-durable TPU with RF-welded seams, ensuring that it withstands the rigors of daily use while remaining lightweight at just 170g. This 3-liter reservoir is a game-changer for hydration on the go, featuring a Hydrafusion Tube that provides insulation to keep your drink cool, even in the sweltering heat. The Comet™ Bite Valve is self-sealing and equipped with a dust cover, ensuring you enjoy a leak-free experience no matter how rugged the terrain. The innovative Plug-N-Play Connect System allows you to easily detach the drink tube for quick refills, minimizing downtime on your rides. The Hydrapak is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Roam 34, making hydration effortless during both urban commutes and long-distance journeys.

Complementing the hydration system, the Roam Harness Pocket offers an incredibly convenient storage solution. Attaching to the right-hand strap of your Roam 34 Backpack via a secure hook-and-loop closure, this pocket is perfect for stowing away essentials like sunglasses, wallets, or smartphones for easy access while on the move.

Its padded construction and YKK water-resistant zip ensure that your valuables are not only secure but also protected from the elements. With options for high or low mounting and a secondary strap for extra security, you can customize the pocket’s position to your preference. Lightweight at just 110g, it boasts a volume capacity of 0.6 liters, making it a practical addition for keeping smaller items organized and within reach without rummaging through your main compartment.

Together, the Hydrapak Reservoir and Roam Harness Pocket significantly enhance the functionality of the Roam 34 Backpack. Investing in these accessories means you’ll be better prepared for any journey. They embody the perfect blend of convenience and quality, making them must-have companions for your backpack.

Design & Functionality Rating: 95%

Unmatched Comfort for Every Ride

The Kriega Roam 34 Backpack truly excels in comfort, making it an ideal choice for riders who spend long hours on the road. The innovative Quadloc-Lite™ harness system effortlessly transfers weight from your shoulders to your chest and body, creating a sensation that is almost unnoticeable during rides. This thoughtful design allows for complete freedom of movement, ensuring that the bag doesn’t shift or bounce, no matter how bumpy the terrain.

I previously owned a Nike bag with a similar harness feature, but I found it to be nowhere near as comfortable as Kriega’s version. The Roam 34 feels remarkably better, allowing me to ride for hours without feeling any strain.

For added security and stability, the hidden waist straps located at the sides of the bag can be easily deployed when needed. These straps are discreetly tucked away under a zipper, and once secured, they ensure the backpack remains firmly in place without any unnecessary shifting. This makes it perfect for those who want that extra snug fit while navigating winding roads.

Moreover, the option to attach the Roam 34 to a sissy bar offers another level of comfort. Initially, I was a bit nervous about this setup, but by using the hidden waist straps to reinforce the bag tightly to the sissy bar, I was able to take the load completely off my shoulders. Overall, the Roam 34 ensures that comfort is never compromised, whether worn on the back or secured behind you.

Comfort Rating – 100%

Room for Adventure: Capacity

To truly test the capacity of the Roam 34 Backpack, I decided to pack for a night stay at my fiancé’s house. The challenge was on, and I was eager to see just how much I could fit while maintaining comfort during my ride. I managed to pack an impressive amount of gear without feeling cramped or uncomfortable.

In the main compartment, I loaded up with essentials like two pairs of underwear and socks, a comfortable pair of shorts, a shirt for sleeping, and a fresh shirt for the next day, having reused my riding pants. I also tucked in my iPad and a book in the waterproof roll-top drypack pouch, ensuring they were safe from the elements. For hydration, I filled the 3-liter Hydrapak Reservoir to keep myself refreshed after the 30-minute commute to her place— because let’s be honest, nothing says “romantic evening” like climbing into bed with a giant water bag you drink from like a hamster.

For quick access to smaller items, I made good use of the organizer pocket, packing a lighter, a knife, chapstick, my wallet, gum, cigarettes, and allergy medicine. To top it all off, I secured my sunglasses in the harness pocket for easy access.

I rode to my fiancée’s house with all of this packed, and to my surprise, I felt no discomfort at all. The Roam 34 effortlessly handled the load, keeping everything organized and within reach. The next day, I tested it again, this time attaching it to the sissy bar. It remained securely in place, proving that the Roam 34’s capacity and design allow for versatility without sacrificing comfort or stability. Whether on my back or on the bike, the Roam 34 held up beautifully, making it an ideal companion for weekend trips and daily rides alike.

Capacity Rating: 90%

Quality That Justifies the Cost Gear

The Kriega Roam 34 Backpack is an exceptional investment for any rider seeking a perfect balance of style, comfort, and functionality. While it comes at a higher price point—especially with the added features like the Hydrapak Reservoir and the harness pocket—the quality and performance justify the cost.

You’re not just buying a bag; you’re investing in a reliable companion that enhances every ride, whether you’re commuting through the city or setting off on a weekend adventure. The Roam 34’s robust design and thoughtful features make it worth every penny, proving that in the world of motorcycle gear, sometimes you do get what you pay for—and in this case, it’s fantastic!

Value for Money Rating: 85%

Gear That Complements the Roam 34: Cortech Convert Jacket

The Cortech Convert Jacket is a versatile must-have for any rider seeking style and functionality. Crafted from durable double-waxed canvas, this jacket features a lightly insulated quilted liner that keeps you comfortable in various weather conditions. The zip-off sleeves and detachable Sherpa collar provide adaptability, allowing you to customize your look and warmth on the fly. With thoughtfully designed pockets, including zippered hand warmer pockets and internal conceal carry options, it combines practicality with flair. I’ve truly enjoyed this jacket; it’s not just gear, but a stylish companion for all my journeys, seamlessly blending fashion with performance.

Pros

Stylish combination of classic design and modern functionality.

Quadloc-Lite harness provides exceptional comfort and weight distribution.

Expandable capacity accommodates extra gear, including a full-face helmet.

Roll-top closure keeps belongings secure and dry in various weather conditions.

Durable construction from high-quality materials ensures long-term use.

Optional features like the Hydrapak Reservoir and Roam Harness Pocket enhance utility.

Cons

Higher price point may deter budget-conscious riders.

Size may feel bulky for shorter rides without additional gear.

Optional accessories (waist strap, etc.) sold separately.

Specifications

Manufacturer : Kriega

: Kriega Price : $299.99

: $299.99 Colors : Black & Ranger

: Black & Ranger Weight: 1850g / 65oz

1850g / 65oz Capacity: 26 to 34 liters (1586 – 2075 cu in)

26 to 34 liters (1586 – 2075 cu in) Dimensions: 460(h) x 280(w) x 260(d) mm / 18.1″(h) x 11″(w) x 10.2″(d)

460(h) x 280(w) x 260(d) mm / 18.1″(h) x 11″(w) x 10.2″(d) Review Period: September-October 2024

